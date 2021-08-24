MURRAY — Anyone who likes to watch a good volleyball enjoyed Monday night’s battle between host Calloway County and Community Christian Academy of Paducah.
Both teams engaged in a well-played match that needed the full five sets to decide. In the end, it was the Lady Warriors making enough plays to win the final frames and the match by scores of 25-15, 15-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-11.
“It was a good one, no doubt about that. It kept going back and forth,” said Calloway Head Coach Lindsey Jones, whose team fell to 2-1 on the season. “But we should’ve won it.
“We are still working some kinks out but it’s especially tough for it to be your home opener and you come up short.”
However, Jones said she saw plenty of positives in Monday’s contest at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
As expected, senior outside hitter Adison Hicks ended with a strong stat sheet, with a team-high 20 kills, while also showing her versatility on the defensive side with 10 digs. However, Jones said it was moving junior outside hitter Carson McReynolds to the front row that may have been the most important factor in the Lady Lakers not only staying in the match, but taking a 2 sets to 1 lead after dropping the opening frame.
“She’s just a better blocker and also gave us more aggressive hits,” Jones said of McReynolds, who finished with five kills Monday.
Meanwhile, sophomore setter Lydia Bell was continuing to show that she can score with the serve with six aces. Senior libero Camden Underwood also justified her starting spot with 10 digs out of the defensive leader’s position.
Jones also had praise for junior middle hitter Gracie Friedrich, who she said helped solidify the middle, along with McReynolds.
However, CCA (2-2) had answers of its own.
“They’ve got really good hitters and very good libero and you saw that tonight,” Jones said of the Lady Warriors, particularly senior Sara Neiswender and especially junior Elizabeth Shaw, who was a problem all night for the Lady Lakers. “She kept hitting the ball to the back spot on the right side and, when your setter is releasing early to prepare for the second bump, that can get you in trouble and (Shaw) did a great job with that. We adjusted later, but that was a problem tonight.”
Calloway will stay at home for its next outing, which is Thursday against Paducah Tilghman, The match starts at 5:30 p.m.
