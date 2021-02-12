MURRAY – Calloway County High School this week announced a change to how home basketball doubleheaders will be handled for the remainder of the season.
Starting with the next doubleheader, CCHS will now sell individual tickets to each contest in the doubleheader. This means that one ticket will no longer allow admittance into both contests. After the first game of the doubleheader, CCHS will now clear the gymnasium to clean.
The new policy had been set to take effect tonight with the Crosstown Classic doubleheader against Murray High School, but that contest was postponed due to the icy roads from inclement weather.
“This new approach will allow our cheerleaders, students and more fans at large the opportunity to enjoy Laker Basketball,” said CCHS Principal Chris King. “Staying within guidance from KHSAA, which currently limits gym capacity to 15%, we reaffirm our commitment to ensure the safety of all our student-athletes, student body, coaching staffs, parents and fans by moving forward with this new plan. We thank everyone in advance for your cooperation and understanding during these uncertain times by placing our students first with this decision.”
