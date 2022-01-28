BRIENSBURG — The Calloway County girls basketball team traveled to the unincorporated central Marshall County community of Briensburg Thursday night to take on the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles.
A game that was all tied up at the halftime turned into a double-digit lead for Head Coach Trevor Jackson’s Christian Fellowship squad by the end of the third quarter and the Lady Eagles held off a Calloway rally to hand the Lady Lakers a 51-44 defeat.
The two teams were finishing their game which began on Dec. 10. School officials decided to suspend the game on that fateful night because of an approaching severe storm system that eventually spawned the worst tornado outbreak in Kentucky history.
Calloway (6-10) began the third quarter with the score knotted at 28-28. The Lady Lakers struggled to score against the zone defense of CFS (14-5) as they settled for 3-point shots instead of working the ball inside to leading scorer Sayler Lowe.
Calloway could not muster a basket until Lowe connected in the paint with one minute left in the frame. The Lady Lakers finished the third quarter with just two points as they went 1-of-8 from the field and 0-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.
Calloway appeared to lack their spark without defensive firebrand Jaycee Crouch. Crouch has also been scoring the ball of late and pumped in 15 points in her last outing. Crouch’s energy and communication were sorely missed as the Lady Eagles outscored Calloway 12-2 in the quarter to grab a 40-30 lead, entering the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter began with Addi Schumacher draining a deep three for the Lady Lakers. Head Coach Maddie Waldrop implored her young team to bring more energy and switched to an aggressive man-to-man defense in the half-court instead of the zone they played for most of the third quarter.
The change paid immediate dividends for Calloway as its defensive intensity picked up. The Lady Lakers forced a quick turnover that Madison Futrell took in for an easy layup. Calloway’s aggressive defense immediately forced another miscue that turned into a Lowe basket. That basket completed a 7-0 scoring run for the Lady Lakers over the first 2 1/2 minutes of the final period.
Jackson called a timeout to help his team regain its composure. The move worked and the Lady Eagles easily handled the Calloway press on the ensuing possession. Lillian Burnett was fouled as she finished at the basket. Burnett converted the three-point play from the free-throw line to push the CFS lead back out to six.
Calloway never seriously threatened the Lady Eagles again. Burnett’s big play ignited a 9-0 run to push the lead to 49-37 with two minutes left.
“You’ve got to give credit to their coach and (guard Gracie Howard). They outplayed us and (Howard) wanted to score more than our team. That was the difference in the game,” Waldrop said. “I can’t find five that want to score each game. The games where we do have five (score), we look great. The games we don’t, we don’t and no offenses are going to work.”
Calloway will host Christian County at 6 tonight in Jeffrey Gymnasium.
