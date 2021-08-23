MURRAY — Visiting Christian Fellowship had a little too much power for Murray High Thursday night in a volleyball encounter at Taylor Gym.
The Eagles won the match in straight sets by scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 as they started their season with a win, while the Lady Tigers evened their record at 1-1.
Senior outside hitter Jade Oakley led Murray High with five kills in the match, as well as four digs and two service aces, while senior setter Erin Faulkner had 10 assists to go with one service ace and three digs.
Kills were also recorded by senior middle hitter Farris Howard and freshman Ashley Vohnamme (two each) and junior middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity (one). Senior Kynzlee Fox also had five digs for the Lady Tigers, while Daughrity and Fox also contributed aces.
Murray High will be back on the court Tuesday when it travels to Cadiz to face Trigg County in a match set for 7 p.m. at Trigg County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.