BRIENSBURG — After a near-miss Tuesday against 4th District girls’ basketball regular season champion Marshall County, Murray High seemed poised to have a chance at avenging an earlier loss to Christian Fellowship Friday night.
However, the Lady Eagles were able to do just enough to stay ahead of the Lady Tigers in the early going before cruising to a 40-29 win on their home court at Briensburg.
CFS, who had lost any chance at the district’s No. 2 seed in the upcoming postseason tournament with a loss Tuesday at Calloway County, only led 12-10 after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime.
It was in the second half that the Lady Eagles were able to gain a firmer grasp on the lead as they would hold Murray High to six points in the third quarter in taking a 30-24 lead to the final eight minutes before holding the Lady Tigers to only five points in the fourth quarter to complete the season sweep.
Lady Tiger center Alyssa Daughrity led her team with 12 points. Guard Kaydence Kindle was next in the scoring list with six points, followed by forward Kendyll English with five.
Forward Madeline Howell was able to score four points, while guard Mylee Smith had two to finish Murray High’s scoring.
CFS guard Gracey Howard had 23 points to lead all scorers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.