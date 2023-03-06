MURRAY — Murray High’s bid for a second consecutive regional championship prematurely came to an end in this afternoon, as the Tigers were upset, 46-43, by Mayfield in the semifinals of the CFSB Region 1 Tournament at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.

Only able to muster nine points of offense in the final quarter and after regulation, Murray High’s offense let them down against a team they had already beaten twice in the regular season. Murray High ended its season with a 22-9 record, while the Cardinals (26-5) faced McCracken County, who the Tigers dethroned last year after the Mustangs won the Region 1 championship the previous two seasons, in Sunday’s title game. 

