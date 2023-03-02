Whitaker jumper PT

Murray High guard Grant Whitaker Rises above the Paducah Tilghman defense for a jumper Wednesday night in the first round of the CFSB Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The shots weren’t dropping Wednesday night for defending champion Murray High in the first half against Paducah Tilghman in the opening round of the CFSB Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament, but the Tigers (22-8) used a furious second-half comeback to beat the Blue Tornado (21-11) 41-36 and advance to the semifinals at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.

The pressure defense of the Blue Tornado (21-11) kept the Tigers (22-8) from getting easy baskets in the first quarter, but Tilghman had a hard time scoring itself and the first eight minutes ended in an 8-8 stalemate. Murray High’s offense sputtered, though, with guard Collin Wilson leading the charge as he led the Tiger effort with three points in the quarter.

