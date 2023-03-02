MURRAY — The shots weren’t dropping Wednesday night for defending champion Murray High in the first half against Paducah Tilghman in the opening round of the CFSB Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament, but the Tigers (22-8) used a furious second-half comeback to beat the Blue Tornado (21-11) 41-36 and advance to the semifinals at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.
The pressure defense of the Blue Tornado (21-11) kept the Tigers (22-8) from getting easy baskets in the first quarter, but Tilghman had a hard time scoring itself and the first eight minutes ended in an 8-8 stalemate. Murray High’s offense sputtered, though, with guard Collin Wilson leading the charge as he led the Tiger effort with three points in the quarter.
The second quarter saw the Blue Tornado double-up the Tiger offense, taking the period by a 12-6 count, thanks to five different Tilghman players scoring in the frame. Junior center Zavion Carman scored all of Murray High’s six points, with two field goals and two free throws. Murray High only shot 5-for-14 in the opening half, which was the main reason Tilghman took a 20-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We felt they were getting some really good opportunities on the offensive end and we weren’t,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis, whose team eventually began hitting shots and moved to 5-1 this century against the Blue Tornado in the postseason.
“We were working really hard to get shots and it seemed like they were getting a lot of easy ones, but I don’t feel like we played really bad defensively. It was only 20 points, but I feel like it was more of our offensive selection where we tried to get shots.”
Murray High played much more like the commanding team that has dominated the region in the second half of the season after returning from the locker room after the break. The Tigers trailed 25-21 about halfway through the third quarter, then exploded on an 11-0 run, thanks to baskets from senior guard Grant Whitaker and junior Wilson to tie the game at 25-25, then a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing from Whitaker put Murray High up 28-25 with 1:42 left in the period and the Tigers would never trail again. Murray High pushed the lead to 32-25 by the end of the quarter.
The final period found Tilghman trying to claw its way back into the game, closing to within as close as 40-36 with just over a minute to play, but Tilghman couldn’t get a couple of key shots late to close the gap. Whitaker’s free throw with five seconds left in the game iced the win and finished the scoring as the Tigers advance to the semifinals on Saturday.
“I feel like we were more on rhythm and looked like the team that I know that we can be in the second half,” said Curtis, whose team beat Tilghman by 30 points in last year’s regional semis, also at The Bank. “Grant got some shots, got some people open, he shot a three in rhythm during that time, Zavion and (junior forward) Lincoln (English) were playing big down low. We just had more of a flow. We did a lot better job in the fourth quarter.”
Murray remained one of the hottest teams in the state, winning their 17th game out of their last 18 attempts, and their winning-streak hit double-digits at ten games in a row, thanks to 11 points from Whitaker, 10 points and eight rebounds from Carman, eight points from Wilson, five points from sophomore shooting guard Kobe Watson, four points and nine rebounds from English and three points from junior guard Drew May.
The Tigers will now face the winner of the Mayfield/Hickman County game Saturday afternoon at 1 in the semifinals. Murray was 3-0 against both opponents in the regular season, beating Mayfield twice and Hickman County once. The second win over Mayfield was in the championship game of the Region 1 All “A” Tournament at Mayfield that was played when the Tigers still were without the services of Whitaker, who missed the first two-thirds of the season with a wrist injury that was sustained in a preseason scrimmage.
