MURRAY  — Defending champion Murray High will face a team it knows really well in Saturday’s semifinals of the CFSB Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament. 

It will be 3rd District champion Mayfield (25-5) that will stand in  the way of the 4th District champions in a game that is set for a 1 p.m. tipoff at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.

Tags

Recommended for you