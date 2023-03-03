MURRAY — Defending champion Murray High will face a team it knows really well in Saturday’s semifinals of the CFSB Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament.
It will be 3rd District champion Mayfield (25-5) that will stand in the way of the 4th District champions in a game that is set for a 1 p.m. tipoff at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.
This will be the teams’ third meeting this season, with both of the first two games going to the Tigers (22-8). The first meeting was in December at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray and resulted in a 57-39 Tiger win. The second contest was in the championship game of the Region 1 All “A” Classic Tournament on the Cardinals’ home court at the Mayfield Sports Arena, resulting in a 47-31 win for the Tigers and a fourth straight title in that event.
Both of those Tiger wins also came without the services of senior guard and Bellarmine signee Grant Whitaker. However, he returned to action after the second win over Mayfield and has served as a stabilizing force for the Tigers, who enter Saturday having won 17 of their last 18 games.
Whitaker’s presence was huge in Wednesday’s first-round win over Paducah Tilghman as he scored 11 points in the Tigers’ 41-36 win, with most of those points coming in the pivotal second half.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals had to dig deep to survive a huge effort from 1st District runner-up Hickman County before emerging with a 42-40 win in Wednesday’s second game at the The Bank.
The winner will play for the Region 1 title at 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
