MURRAY — For a person who loves the game of football as much as Calloway County High School Head Coach Chris Champion, getting a chance to do football-related activities in the off season is something to not take for granted.
However, thanks to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association deciding several yeas ago to incorporate a spring workout schedule into the mix, Champion, his coaching staff and his players took advantage of that opportunity earlier this month. The program calls for teams throughout the commonwealth to use a 21-day window to practice 10 times and the Lakers completed their allotted number on Friday.
“No doubt, it’s a nice thing for us to be able to do and we’re glad they have this,” Champion said this week. “Now, we have a ton of our team that are doing other things right now, like track and baseball, but we did have several others that weren’t playing those other sports and the biggest thing, to me, about it is that this gives us a chance to take an inventory of the skills. We do a lot of drills in that time to see what they are processing, plus we do a little introduction to some things some of these kids who are going to be new to the program may not have known.
“For the most part, it’s mainly agility-type stuff, but we do take some time to try and get a little physical, especially toward the end of those 10 days and that’s to see the willingness of these kids.”
Champion also said this provides a nice break from the off-season conditioning program Laker players undertake.
“That’s mainly weights we’re doing with that so, with spring ball, we’re able to break up the monotony of that a little bit and give them something quite different,” he said.
These workouts resembled the opening days of preseason workouts that start in July. The players were in helmets and shoulder pads but wore shorts, not their padded pants.
All phases were covered. Players were separated into positions with linemen working on stance and footwork, while quarterbacks learned about details such as ball handling (play-action faking, handoffs, etc,), and receivers learned route running and catching. Running backs dealt with ball security, including, at times, dealing with coaches and teammates using large pads, even their hands, to knock the ball free.
“This also worked out really well because we were also running our fourth and fifth-grade kids at the same time, kind of going side-by-side,” said Champion, who said that, while several players were engaged in track or baseball, a lot of them were able to participate in at least some workouts on days their teams were either not practicing or playing games.
He said teams are not limited to the same time period statewide. He said, typically, Calloway seeks to start its program after spring break.
