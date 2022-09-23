HOPKINSVILLE — With less than seven minutes left in the third quarter Friday night, Murray High seemed to be in great shape to pick up its third win of the season.
Then, the Tigers learned a valuable lesson — never let the best athlete on the field find a groove. That is exactly what Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles, among the best pure athletes in western Kentucky, did as he helped score three of the four touchdowns with which he was involved after the Tigers had taken a two-score lead to carry the Colonels to a 34-20 come-from-behind win at the Stadium of Champions.
Murray High (2-3) used its vaunted running attack to gain control in the first half with a one-yard run from A-back Gage Sokolowski putting the Tigers up 6-0 and Collin Wilson’s 51-yard TD pass to Xavier Biggers increasing the lead to 12-0 with more than three minutes remaining before halftime.
That is when Miles began going to work. First, he gave the Colonels (2-4) life with a 66-yard touchdown run just before halftime to cut the lead to 12-7. Then, after Wilson’s 18-yard run gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead with 6:47 left in the third, Miles simply put his team on his back and carried it to the finish line.
He immediately answered Wilson’s score by finding teammate JeSean Riley for 68 yards to cut the lead to 20-14 about 30 seconds later. Then, after the Colonel defense stopped the Tigers, Miles put Christian ahead 21-20 with a three-yard run about three minutes later.
Then, after the Tigers saw a long drive end with a turnover inside the Colonels’ 5-yard line, Christian recovered a Murray High fumble inside the Tiger 15 and returned it for a score with about five minutes left to go up 28-20. Christian then forced another turnover and Miles, after drawing the Tigers offsides with a hard count on fourth down, finished the comeback by sprinting 10 yards into the end zone in the final half-minute.
That ended a night in which Miles ran for 196 yards and three scores and threw for 156 yards and another score.
