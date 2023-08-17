MURRAY — With Tuesday night’s results, it has become much clearer how things are progressing when it comes to the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 and Kentucky 2A Championships soccer tournaments for both Murray High and Calloway County.

In the All “A,” the road for a return venture to the state tournament in Frankfort must go through Paducah tonight as Murray High’s girls and boys will both face St. Mary in the river city. The Lady Tigers take the field at 5:30 with the boys’ game to follow at the conclusion of that match.