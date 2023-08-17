MURRAY — With Tuesday night’s results, it has become much clearer how things are progressing when it comes to the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 and Kentucky 2A Championships soccer tournaments for both Murray High and Calloway County.
In the All “A,” the road for a return venture to the state tournament in Frankfort must go through Paducah tonight as Murray High’s girls and boys will both face St. Mary in the river city. The Lady Tigers take the field at 5:30 with the boys’ game to follow at the conclusion of that match.
With wins tonight, the Murray High squads will both advance to Sectional 1 title matchups against the Region 2 winner. The girls will be decided between University Heights Academy of Hopkinsville and Caldwell County on Aug. 24. The boys’ side of the Region 2 tournament will also come down to UHA and Caldwell, but a date for that match has not yet been set.
In the 2A event, Calloway’s Lady Lakers have already claimed a spot in Tuesday night’s semifinals in Morganfield against host Union County at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that match will then play Thursday in Dixon at Webster County High School in the early match, also set for 5:30.
Webster is waiting for the result of tonight’s match in Cadiz between Paducah Tilghman and host Trigg County. The Lady Trojans will play the Tilghman-Trigg winner Tuesday in Dixon.
On the boys’ side, Calloway punched its ticket to Tuesday night’s semifinals in Dixon with an easy win over Tilghman in Paducah. Now, the Lakers will face Trigg Tuesday night and would play the winner of the Webster-Hopkins County Central match on Thursday on the Trojans’ home field.
In the All “A”event, Murray High’s girls have won the regional every year since the mid-2000s, while the Tigers are seeking their third region title in a row.
The 2A tourney is only in its third year but has been dominated by Calloway on both sides. Calloway’s girls won the sectional crown both times, then won the supersectional both times. Calloway is the two-time defending boys sectional champion but has yet to win a supersectional.
