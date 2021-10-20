CALLOWAY COUNTY — As a Kentucky Trap Shooting Hall of Fame inductee himself, Calloway County High School Clay Crushers Coach Vernon Anderson does not need an excuse to be involved with the sport, regardless of the time of year.
So when he learned that the Kentucky High School Athletics Association was offering its first-ever fall trap season this fall, he did not think twice about asking his shooters whether or not they wanted to compete. They did.
Now, a few weeks into the season, the Clay Crushers have proven once again that their program is very formidable. Out of eight teams throughout the commonwealth, Calloway ranks third this week as a team with several of its competitors ranking in the top 10 of several categories. Only state superpower Jessamine County and a very strong McCracken County team are ahead of the Clay Crushers.
“The thing with Jessamine is their kids don’t miss. They have a girl who hasn’t missed a target in two years,” Anderson said of how it was no surprise at all that Jessamine joined the fray, an indicator that, while the number of teams may be small, it is a field loaded with powerful teams.
“That’s the reason we did it ... to get better. This, of course, is not our actual season. That’s in the spring, so the idea behind this is that we can be really, really good in the spring when it really matters.”
Since the trap program at Calloway started in 2018, the Clay Crushers have been on the cusp of winning a championship. In fact, they have been within only two targets of that elusive state title on two occasions.
For the fall, Anderson said 22 shooters have participated in matches at the team’s home base, the Jackson Purchase Gun Club near Coldwater. In the spring, that number will swell to more than 40.
“Like anything else, we’ve got kids that do other things during this time of year. It can be hard for them to (go to the Jackson Purchase Club) and shoot every week,” he said, noting that the same reason this program has flourished for the spring seasons has allowed this fall to be successful, strong parental support. “And we’ve got awesome support, but it goes deeper than just having people involved. Everyone out (at the club) is the same way ... ‘Hey! What do you need? Can I help you with something?’ It’s been that way from the beginning and we’ve had a lot of great friendships formed because of this.”
Jana Edwards is a first-time Clay Crushers parent as her son, Aiden, is in his debut season this fall.
She said Aiden did not need too much encouragement in making the decision to join the team or the fall campaign and said that, so far, there are no signs of regret.
“He’s loving it,” Jana said, adding that the lessons being taught by Anderson and the other coaches (including Kenny Wyatt and Tracy Manning) are things she believes the shooters can take with them for many years to come.
“One thing they teach is teamwork, lots of teamwork, but they spend so much time with each shooter. Also, the safety part is unreal. They really talk about that. But something else that I’m seeing come from this is a lot of friendships.
“I can’t wait for the regular season.”
There also have been some very strong performances and that is continuing during the fall. Junior Cody Smith has been the sharpest shooter, ranking as the No. 1 individual in the commonwealth at one time. He since has slipped a bit, to third in this week’s rankings.
However, it would seem that very little is going to change as far as Smith’s preparation.
“I’m just going to keep practicing. I’ve been practicing every weekend,” he said Thursday, at which time he was ranked No. 1 in Kentucky by successfully hitting 99 of the 100 targets he had been offered up until Thursday.
“It took practice for me to get to that. I’ve been shooting guns ever since I was 5. I killed my first deer when I was 5, but with deer hunting, you’re shooting at something pretty much standing still. With a shotgun, it’s a whole different thing. You’re at a shorter range and you’re using a whole bunch of little pellets to take down the target.”
“Something to remember about these targets (which are propelled from the ground) is that they are on a 51-degree radius at 43 mph and they’re flying at a number of angles,” Anderson said.” And you never know where they will be going before they go into the air.”
This team is more than Smith, though. Last week, senior Johnathan Kough entered as a top-10 statewide shooter. This week, Anderson said he believes Jameson Adams will find his way to the top 10 soon, while Ryan Dewitt and Jonathan Joiner will also be knocking on the top-10 door.
Also, the Clay Crushers have two girls — sisters Riley and Andie Veazey — who are both in the top 10 statewide for girls shooters.
Speaking of Riley, she was able to participate in a tradition unique to shooting sports last week when she and Fulton Manning, who is also knocking on the door of the state top 10, both powdered 25 targets in a row. That means the person achieving this feat is allowed a choice — ring a bell or submit a hat of some type that can be tossed into the air and shot as many fellow shooters as who wish to participate.
Riley and Manning chose the bell option.
“We’ve done both,” Anderson said. “That is something that is kind of a ‘shooting sports’ thing. It’s something that’s been around for a long time. Most of ours do choose the bell, but I have seen other times where the hat is shot and, let me tell you, those hats end up with a lot of holes in them.”
