COLDWATER — The true sign of how a program is growing in an “individual sport” can be found in two things, its number of players and how many of those players are participating in the postseason.
One shows how much interest exists locally. The other focuses on the level of competitiveness. If both are increasing in number, that is a sign that the program is still increasing in health. And for the Calloway County High School Clay Crushers trap-shooting team, that health is at an all-time high level these days.
Saturday, when the Clay Crushers arrive in Berea for the 2022 Kentucky State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championships, it will be hard to miss them. Their Columbia blue and red shooting shirts will be everywhere as they are taking a program-best 24 shooters this year for a program that has continued to add participants.
“That’s almost double. I think 12 or 13 is the most we’ve had up there,” said Calloway coach Vernon Anderson prior to a Tuesday afternoon practice session at the Jackson Purchase Gun Club near Coldwater. “The kids love the sport, the community is supporting them so that their parents can financially afford it and the kids are applying themselves and competing at a high level. I can’t wait to see what they do up there.”
The state event is actually divided into sections. Today, the state skeet tourney happens in Somerset. Saturday will be the Clay Crushers’ time to shine as the trap event is hosted at the Central Kentucky Gun Club in Berea.
Calloway qualified this many shooters, based on performances this spring during regular-season shoots, all of which were at Jackson Purchase with scoring handled electronically. Four of them are heading to Berea as top-10 qualifiers. And about half of them are making their first-ever appearance in a state shoot.
“It’s huge for us,” said shooter Fulton Manning, who is coming off an outstanding performance in the U.S. Open last week at Sparta, Illinois, where he won four events. He also knows how to score well at the state meet, where he broke 98 of a possible 100 targets last year with his shotgun.
However, he is excited about he and his teammates showing up in such strong numbers Saturday.
“That’s one of the biggest numbers you’ll see and, as our people get better and the team gets better, we’re getting bigger as time goes on,” he said.
Calloway is also looking to crack the code on taking a state title. In 2019, the Clay Crushers missed it by two targets.
“I think that does (still stick with the team), but I think we finally get it this year,” said Ryan Dewitt, who was in middle school when that near miss occurred. He is making his third visit to a state shoot. “You might think you’re comfortable (with having previously been to the event) until you get up there and see all of the shooters up there, but eventually you settle into a groove and it just comes back to you.”
Cody Smith is going to Berea for the fourth time. He was the No. 4 competitor in the commonwealth during the fall exhibition season. Saturday, though, is for all of the marbles and he said it is going to be different with so many of his teammates competing.
“Having 24, that’s a lot, but I’m glad the team is going to get to experience this, and it makes it more fun when we have a lot there,” he said.
Riley Veazey just missed a state individual title last year, finishing second. However, though she is very competitive, she is taking the philosophy Anderson hopes sweeps through this team on Saturday.
“I’m just going to have a good time and do my best,” Veazey said. “I’m feeling pretty good about it and a big reason for that is because (her teammates) are pretty good too.”
