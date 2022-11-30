Finley vs. Livingston

Calloway County guard Eli Finley drives against the Livingston Central defense Tuesday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver said the day went slow Tuesday as he and his Lakers boys basketball team prepared to hit the hardwood for the first time in the 2022-23 season.

Then, their moment arrived ... and they knew what to do with it. The Lakers, defending 4th District Tournament and Kentucky 2A Sectional 1 champions, met visiting Livingston Central with a big early punch and kept firing until a running clock was required in an impressive 86-51 knockout victory at Jeffrey Gymnasium.