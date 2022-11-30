MURRAY — Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver said the day went slow Tuesday as he and his Lakers boys basketball team prepared to hit the hardwood for the first time in the 2022-23 season.
Then, their moment arrived ... and they knew what to do with it. The Lakers, defending 4th District Tournament and Kentucky 2A Sectional 1 champions, met visiting Livingston Central with a big early punch and kept firing until a running clock was required in an impressive 86-51 knockout victory at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
“Our guys have worked so hard, they really have, and we’re explosive offensively and that was on display,” Cleaver said after a game that saw the Laker players exhibit a display redefined fun. Guard Eli Finley and forward Jonah Butler both had first-half dunks, while guards Connor Lockhart and, particularly Aidan Clinton, took dead aim from beyond the arc.
One of Clinton’s made bombs in the first quarter was at least 30 feet in length.
“That’s it. It’s about playing with pride, great joy and great passion and I got this from (former Murray State Men’s Head Coach Matt McMahon, now at Southeastern Conference representative Louisiana State) those guys play that way and they still do and I want them to have fun, play with great joy and passion and I think you could see that tonight.”
It took a little bit of time for the Lakers to get their offensive motor humming. In fact, it was the visiting Cardinals (1-1) that jumped to an early 2-0 lead. Then, the game was tied twice before Finley hit a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 7-4, then followed that with a driving layup off a Butler blocked shot that sent the lead to five points and forced a timeout for Livingston with 5:10 left in the opening quarter.
Calloway’s offense was just starting to hit its top level of performance and, by the end of the opening eight minutes, the lead had grown to 28-8.
By halftime, it had reached 47-19 and a late scoring burst at the end of the third quarter made it 71-35, putting the lead above the 35-point mark that automatically results in a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Calloway finished the night a very solid 31-of-54 from the floor overall and 12-of-27 from 3-point range. Finley led the charge with 29 points and was 2-of-2 on threes. Lockhart and Butler each had 19 points, while Clinton had three bombs on his way to 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.