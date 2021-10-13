MURRAY — It does not matter the sport that is being discussed.
It s just a fact of life. When Calloway County and Murray High have teams that meet on the field or court of battle, fans can expect a hard-fought contest.
That will probably be the case on Thursday evening when the volleyball teams from these respective schools stage their second and final battle of the 2021 regular season in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
“They’re a fun group to play against,” said Murray High Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook, who is more than a little familiar with the Lady Lakers. She has been with the Murray High program for five years, the last three as head coach.
“The intensity always goes up for those crosstown rivalries and it’s fun to go against (Calloway Head Coach Lindsey) Jones and the group she has over there, so we’re just going to put it on the court and see where it goes.”
The match should start at about 7:30, following a junior varsity match.
Calloway prevailed in the teams’ first meeting back in early September at Taylor Gym. The Lady Lakers won in straight sets by scores of 28-26, 25-17, 25-18. However, Jones, who is nearing the end of her fourth season with the Lady Lakers, said the usual pattern of matches with Murray High is for things to be even closer than that.
“We usually go five sets with Murray High,” Jones said Tuesday night after her team’s win at Hickman County, which included a strategy that specifically was connected to Thursday. She chose not to play sophomore setter Lydia Bell, which she said caused some “chaos” at times for her team when it came to how it lined up on the floor.
“She had a bit of a thigh injury that developed (Monday night against Ballard Memorial). She’s fine and could have played (Tuesday), but we want to have her ready for Murray High.
“This is a huge game. It always is. So when you sit out an important player just so she’ll be healthy for the next game, I think that shows how important we see the Murray High game.”
“Those games weren’t too far out of reach for us,” Westbrook said of the first match. “I also feel like we have grown since then. We didn’t have our senior setter back there (Erin Faulkner,who was out with a concussion) so, hopefully, we’re going to have a better ballgame when we go over (to Jeffrey).”
Both teams have shown that they can compete with the top teams in the area this season, though it has been for one set in each of their cases. As recent as Monday night, the Lady Lakers took Region 1 power Ballard Memorial to extra points in the first set of those teams’ match at Jeffrey before falling 27-25. The Lady Bombers then took control and won the remaining two sets by easy margins.
On the Murray High side, the Lady Tigers pushed 4th District power Marshall County in the first set of the two teams’ second meeting of the season at Taylor Gym before falling in that set by a 25-20 score, The Lady Marshals then won the next two sets convincingly.
Injuries have also been a big factor for both teams this season with Murray High losing Faulkner or a time and Calloway suffering the biggest blow by losing its main weapon in senior outside hitter Adison Hicks.
However, Calloway has welcomed back a key piece in sophomore setter Sayde Lowe, who had missed the first several matches with an ankle injury.
