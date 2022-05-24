MAYFIELD — Despite a masterful performance by Calloway County senior pitcher Izzy Housden, the Lady Lakers (18-12) came up short, 2-0, Monday night against the Graves County Lady Eagles (17-8) in a controversial pitchers’ duel that went to extra innings in the opening round of the 2022 Region 1 Softball Tournament.
With no score heading into the last inning of regulation play, Lady Laker seventh-grade infielder Ashlynn Bazzel hit a grounder up the middle to put the winning run on base, proceeded to steal second base, then reached third base with only one out. Following a walk to sophomore Preslee Phillips, a ground ball dribbler up the first baseline was scooped up by the Lady Eagle first-baseman who fired the ball home too late to catch Bazzel streaking across home plate with the apparent game-winning run, until the home-plate umpire waved off the play, calling the ball foul even though it had yet to cross the line into foul territory. Two strikeouts later and the Lady Lakers found themselves inexplicably heading into extra-innings tied 0-0, instead of into the semifinals.
“Those moments are really frustrating,” said Lady Laker Head Coach Kady Arant. “You try not to lose your cool because it doesn’t help the kids at all. It’s hard in those moments. It’s hard to swallow.”
Nobody would score for a while still, until a Graves sacrifice fly to center field crossed a runner with one out in the top of the ninth, and it would add another with a runner scoring on a base hit to right, putting Calloway in a 2-0 hole at the bottom of the inning.
Lady Eagle sophomore Bailey Wimsatt would end the Lady Lakers’ season with a three-up and three-down performance in the bottom half of the ninth.
The Lady Lakers could not capitalize on having runners in scoring position all night long, which ultimately cost them the game.
“That’s what good softball comes down to,” said Arant. “You have to execute with runners in scoring position and we just couldn’t. We let the moment get too big up to bat and just kind of get away from us.”
Housden struck out 16 Lady Eagles in nine innings worth of work, holding the home team scoreless until the last inning. She struck out the side in the second and third innings and worked herself out of multiple jams with runners in scoring position.
“It’s a testament to how hard she’s worked and what her sea=son is for her to come out and finish that strong,” said Arant. “I’m very proud of the outing she had and unfortunately we just couldn’t put up any runs for her.”
When asked about her team’s season, Arant was proud and confident in their future.
“I think they had a great season. We’re incredibly young and they exceeded expectations. It was a great year.”
