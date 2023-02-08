MARION — Calloway County was hoping to ride the momentum of three straight wins into Tuesday night’s girls basketball road trip to Crittenden County.
However, the host Lady Rockets have ideas of a visit to the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 from Region 2 and showed why with a 77-48 win at Rocket Gymnasium. The win moved Crittenden to 19-4 on the season, while the Lady Lakers dropped to 6-16.
Crittenden led at every quarter stop. The Lady Rockets were up 21-12 after the first quarter, then moved into high gear in the second stanza to lead 47-22 by halftime. Crittenden was aided by Calloway standout forward Sayler Lowe having to go to the bench at the end of the first quarter with her third foul.
Crittenden would lead 66-36 at the end of three quarters.
Lowe, though, was still able to make a mark as she led Calloway with 20 points and nine rebounds. A basket in the third quartet put her over the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Guards Jaiden Koch and Jaycee Crouch both had eight points for Calloway, while forward Carson McReynolds had four, guard Addi Schumacher and forward Olivia Perkins each had two and eighth grader Jniya Thomas had one.
Crittenden was led by guard Taylor Guess with 25 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.