Lowe vs.Murray High

Calloway County's Sayler Lowe (40) works the ball against Brooklynne Darnell of Murray High.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MARION — Calloway County was hoping to ride the momentum of three straight wins into Tuesday night’s girls basketball road trip to Crittenden County.

However, the host Lady Rockets have ideas of a visit to the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 from Region 2 and showed why with a 77-48 win at Rocket Gymnasium. The win moved Crittenden to 19-4 on the season, while the Lady Lakers dropped to 6-16.

Tags

Recommended for you