MARION— After the weather canceled the Murray High Lady Tiger’s regional matchup against Ballard Memorial Thursday night, the Lady Tigers (3-8) took that desire to play to Crittenden County where they fell to the Lady Rockets 47-27 Saturday night. While the final score shows much less, Murray held fast with one of the hottest teams in the state for the final two quarters after the Lady Rockets’ (11-2) overwhelming offense was just too much for the young team.
The lone senior forward Jade Oakley was the only player from Murray able to rack up double-digit points, putting up 13 on four made threes for the night. Sophomore guard Makira Bomar had five points, while junior center Alyssa Daughrity had her lowest-scoring game of the season with only four points.
Coming off an almost two-week break since they last played, the Lady Tigers got the chance to tune up their gameplan before heading into the All-A Classic Monday night against Hickman County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.