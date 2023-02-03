MURRAY — The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic always is a big deal for Calloway County and Murray High fans, regardless of the sport.
However, those contests are made even better when they involve important ramifications and tonight has that in place for the second basketball installment of this season at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Action gets started at 6 with the girls.
In that girls contest, there is much at stake as the visiting Lady Tigers (7-12) enter play tied with Calloway (3-15) for second place in the 4th District with each team having earned a win. However, Murray High’s 45-40 win in the first meeting at the Regional Special Events Center on the Murray State campus has it ahead of Calloway by virtue of the head-to-head tie breaker.
The Lady Lakers can do something about that tonight, thanks to its somewhat surprising win last month at Christian Fellowship. That has left Calloway, Murray High and CFS all at 1-2, meaning the winner of tonight’s game will be in second place by itself with that all-important second win.
And with Calloway having a return engagement with the Lady Eagles from Briensburg Monday night at The Jeff, tonight’s game becomes even more important, meaning the atmosphere should be at a fever pitch with the presence of Murray High’s Dawg Pound and Calloway’s Rat Pack cheering sections just adding to the intensity.
And those groups will be sticking around for the evening’s second game, which also carries plenty of importance.
The host Lakers (18-5) are in the driver’s seat in the 4th District after sailing through its initial meetings in district play 3-0. And with CFS coming to The Jeff on Monday night, this marks a chance for the Lakers to all but seal the No.1 seed for the upcoming district tournament.
However, the defending Region 1 champion Tigers (12-8, 2-2 in district play) now have to be considered more dangerous than they were for the first meeting, won by the Lakers, 50-34, at Murray State. That was without the Tigers’ best player, guard Grant Whitaker, who missed more than the opening half of the season with a wrist injury that was sustained in a preseason scrimmage.
Whitaker has returned and, though he still is finding his form, conventional wisdom says his presence should help the Tigers. Still, Murray High has to deal with a Calloway offense that has been clicking on all cylinders much of this season and features weapons at every corner. These include sophomore guard Eli Finley, who blitzed CFS at Briensburg for 41 points in only three quarters and broke the single-game school record for most 3-pointers by hitting 11, one more than teammate Aidan Clinton and current Head Coach Brad Cleaver.
However, the Lakers also have to keep winning because they are only one game ahead of Marshall County, who already owns a win over Murray High at Draffenvile. The Marshals also will have another crack at the Lakers this season when the teams meet in Draffenville.
At the same time, though, four-time defending All “A” Region 1 champ Murray High can build some serious momentum with a win tonight, then another over Marshall in their return matchup at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.