MURRAY — This season's second installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic basketball series between 4th District rivals Murray High and Calloway County was played Friday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
In the girls contest, the host Lady Lakers scored the first nine points of the evening and cruised past Murray High in a 44-17 win that gave Calloway a season sweep of the series. Calloway improved to 7-12 overall and 2-2 in district play, while the Lady Tigers fell to 4-14 overall and 1-4 in the district.
Calloway used a balanced attack that resulted in only one player reaching double figures in scoring and that was guard Madison Futrell with 12 points. The Lady Lakers did have two other players — guard Addi Schumacher and forward Sayler Lowe — end with eight points with Schumacher helping the Lady Lakers start well with a pair of 3-pointers in a first quarter that ended with them up 12-2.
Murray High was led by forward Alyssa Daughrity's 10 points.
In the boys game, it was quite a night for Murray High point guard Grant Whitaker as he scored a career-high 40 points as the Tigers broke open a close game with a huge third quarter to win by a 78-51 score and sweep the season series.
Whitaker scored 27 of his team's points in the first half as the Tigers took a 35-31 into halftime after the game had been very tight up to that point. It was in the third quarter that Murray High (19-3, 5-0 in district play) took command, outscoring the Lakers (13-10, 3-2 in district play) by 15 points and took a 57-38 lead to the final quarter.
Whitaker ended the night with 16 field goals, three of which came from behind the 3-point line, and was 5-of-7 at the free-throw line. Backing Whitaker's huge night in the scoring column was forward Trey Boggess with 12 points, 10 of which came in the decisive second half.
Calloway forward Matthew Ray scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lakers and was matched in scoring by guard Zach Hudgen.
