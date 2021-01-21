MURRAY — This year’s hardwood version of the Crosstown Classic will look a little different than years past - starting later in the season, not as much red and gold clashing in the stands, and only seeing half of peoples’ faces. But the game will go on as scheduled (kind of). The first matchup of the annual brawl between the Murray High Tigers and the Calloway County High School Lakers was originally scheduled for December, so the locals have had to wait a while to see how the two rivals stack up against each other.
For the boys, the Tigers (5-1) are off to a great start in the 2021 season. Their lone loss came to a talented Webster County team in the first game of the season. Since then, they have won five straight games, one against talented Paducah Tilghman, whose only other loss was to McCracken County, and running roughshod through the Region One All “A” Classic. The Tigers captured the tournament championship for the second consecutive year, with wins over Ballard Memorial, Hickman County and St. Mary, and showcased their dominance with an average margin of victory of 38.6 points. The Tigers have beat the Apollo Eagles 56-41 early in the season.
The Lakers (2-3) have had a bit of a rockier beginning to the year, facing a tougher schedule than Murray has to date. Calloway’s losses have been at the hands of good teams, including a 3-1 Carlisle County team, a 3-2 Graves County team and Webster County. Calloway’s resume boasts the best victory for either team so far, a thrilling upset in the final seconds with neighboring Marshall County, who had realistic Sweet 16 aspirations at the beginning of the season and has the number one ranked player in the state.
On paper, the teams are matching up pretty well. Both claim a loss and a win to similar opponents Webster County and St. Mary. The Tigers fell by 10 points and the Lakers by 7 to Webster, and both teams trounced St. Mary; the Tigers by 19 and the Lakers by 23. A further dive into the schedules reveal that Carlisle County, the team that handled the Lakers early, 65-49, has also lost to St. Mary by 23, the same St. Mary that both Crosstown rivals have beaten. So what does all that mean? Who knows. But it will be decided by the student athletes this Friday night in their first matchup of the season.
Two of those student athletes, Tiger sophomore guard Grant Whitaker and Laker senior forward Evan Garrison should have a big say as to the outcome of the bruhaha Friday night.
Sophomore sensation Whitaker is arguably the best player in the district not named Zion Harmon, averaging 22.8 PPG for the Tigers and is the offensive engine that makers the Tigers go. Junior point guard Charqwan McCallister is the facilitator of the offense and can get in the lane almost anytime he wants, dropping no-look dimes to his teammates and scoring in double-figures at 10 PPG. Senior guard Gabe Taylor is the vocal leader of the team, so much so that head coach Dior Curtis called him “one of the best leaders and shooters” he’s ever seen, and is averaging 9.0 PPG. Do-it-all hustler junior forward Trey Boggess is so versatile for the Tigers that he’s averaging near double-double numbers, leading the team in rebounds at 8.2 RPG and contributing 9.2 PPG.
Laker Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s offense is a dangerously-balanced attack between four upperclassman all averaging double figures, and any of them can get hot and burn you on a given night. They sport a gaggle of sharp-shooting threats from deep, but the offensive leader of the season so far, is senior forward Evan Garrison, averaging 17.3 PPG. He’s not exactly the threat from long range, but is shooting 75% FG% inside the arc. The second leading-scorer at 13.6 PPG, junior forward Matthew Ray, is also the team leader in rebounds at 7.2 RPG and is shooting 46.9 3FG% on 15-of-32 attempts. Do-it-all junior forward Zach Hudgin was the leading scorer early in the season, but has cooled off as of late, but still averages 12.4 PPG and is another threat from behind the arc when he gets his stroke back. Along with the hustle he provides, he’s pulling down 5 RPG. Senior guard Jackson Chapman is back for the Lakers after missing his junior year last season with a heart condition and is contributing in a big way. The senior guard is the leading 3-point shooter on the team, shooting a blistering 50% from the 3-point line on 16-of-32 attempts, including a brilliant 5-of-7 performance from in the upset of Marshall County, leading him to 10.6 PPG in his return campaign. Senior guard Jarret Darnell, junior forward Drew Hudgin and junior guard Kanyon Franklin provide the experience and depth the Lakers need to challenge in the district.
The Tigers will be on the prowl for blood after the Lakers thwarted their post-season run last year, as they got bounced in the Region One Fourth District Tournament in a shocking 68-56 upset, after the Tigers swept the Lakers twice earlier in the regular season.
On the girls’ side of things, the Lady Tigers are off to a hot start, after falling to Mayfield in the first game. Since then, they have won four games in row, including winning their tenth Region One All “A” Classic tournament in a row, and 11 in the last 12 years. In the mid-season tournament, they were able to avenge the loss to the Cardinals, with a seven point victory in the finals. Murray (4-1) sports a 25-point blowout over Ballard Memorial, a win over St. Mary in which their defense held the visitors to just nine points in the game, and two hard-fought wins over Hickman County and the Cardinals.
Head coach Tom Foust has his girls playing well after correcting early-season woes against full-court pressure, and his offense is led by two senior guards, Angela Gierhart and Makenzie Turley. Both players seem to take turns putting on the offensive fireworks for the Tigers, while Gierhart is pulling in 16.6 PPG and 4.6 RPG and Turley drops in buckets at a 13.4 PPG clip. Their field goal, 3-point percentages and rebound averages are comparable, so it really is a “pick your poison” kind of scenario when trying to determine who to shut down. Sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity averages a near double-double in the post, with 10.4 PPG and 7.8 RPG down low.
The Laker girls’ squad, coached by Valerie Waller, is off and running to an early 5-2 record so far, starting the delayed season strong, winning their first three games against Carlisle County, Hopkins County Central and Trigg County by an average of 12 points each. They stumbled the next two times out against Graves and Marshall County, losing those contests by 20 and 22 points, respectively.
The Lady Lakers are led by their own superstar duo of senior guard Elle Carson and eighth-grade phenom Skylar Waller, with the younger Waller on top of the scoring-column with 17.9 PPG and the more-experienced and leader Carson right behind her at 17.4 PPG. Waller also leads the team in boards, with 6.9 RPG. Madison Futrell, Addi Schumacher, Sayler Lowe and Sunny Clark round out the offense for Calloway as they contribute 17.4 PPG combined. Waller has four games topping the 20-point mark in the season, and Carson eclipsed the 1000-point mark in her Laker career with 14 points against Trigg County.
Just as with the boys, the girls’ matchup should be a good one, with neither team holding the obvious edge on paper. The game will probably come down to which team manages to limit the turnovers and stifles the other’s scoring duo the best. Taylor Gymnasium will be rocking at a socially-distanced decibel level as the teams flip the coin on Friday night, Jan 22., starting at 6 p.m.
