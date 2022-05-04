MURRAY — Calloway County and Murray High met Tuesday afternoon on the tennis court for the second time in as many weeks.
It was Calloway’s boys improving to 10-2 on the season with an 8-1 win over the Tigers, while the Lady Tigers came back to take the girls’ side with an 8-1 win.
In the boys match, Calloway took wins from Isaac Schwepker over Murray High’s Peter Kerrick, while Isaac Martin handled Will Imes, Connor Pile defeated Dhevin Patel and Caleb Johnson defeated Waylon Downey. The match of the day was played by Calloway’s Kanyon Franklin and Murray High’s Bryce Kough as they engaged in quite a battle before Franklin emerged with a 9-7 win.
The Tigers claimed their only win of the afternoon as Trevor Kuhna defeated Jayden Morris.
Calloway swept the doubles matches for the day with the team of Martin/Pile defeating the Murray High team of Lincoln English/Patel and the Laker team of Kolt and Jude Bazzell taking care of the Tiger duo of Imes/Downey. The Schwepker/Franklin combination had to work a bit before claiming an 8-5 win Kerrick/Kough.
In the tradition that has become the norm for Calloway-Murray High tennis matches, the boys played at one of the schools’ on-campus facilities, while the girls battled it out at the other facility. The boys played their matches Tuesday at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts, while girls faced off at the Mel Purcell Courts at Murray High.
On the girls’ side, Murray picked up wins from Kyra Jones over Cana McDonald, Avery Vanover over Kaylee Morris/Madelyn Myers over Emma Fennel and Cora McConnell over Grace Barnes. Malaika Gachoka’s win over Molly Clark came in the most competitive match of the day by an 8-5 score.
Calloway’s lone win of the day on the girls’ side came courtesy of Amber Wu, who outpointed Murray High’s Macee Flores.
On the doubles’ side, the Murray High team of Myers/McConnell defeated the Barnes/Addie Pervine team, while Jones/Flores defeated McDonald/Morris. The tightest match of the doubles event came as the Murray High team of Vanover/Gachoka edged the Lady Laker duo of Wu/Fennel by an 8-6 score.
