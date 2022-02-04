MURRAY — Officials from both the Murray Independent School District and Calloway County Schools have told The Ledger & Times that tonight's Murray Bank Crosstown Classic basketball doubleheader will be played as scheduled.
The girls game between 4th District rivals Murray High and Calloway County starts at 6 p.m. at Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus with the boys game to follow. In the first installment of the Crosstown Classic at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, Calloway won the girls gam, while Murray High took the boys game.
Officials from both districts had been in communication as to whether to have the games tonight, following the winter storm that struck the Murray area on Thursday.
