MURRAY —Ever since landing in Murray to assume the duties of Murray High’s head football coach, Melvin Cunningham said he has become fully aware of the ramifications surrounding The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic rivalry with neighboring Calloway County.
Some parts fascinate him, such as the fact that the two campuses are separated by barely a mile. That means, at night, the lights of each other’s athletics fields are visible from both campuses.
However, another part is how well the opposing players, even their families, tend to know one another. He said, when he was a high schooler in the small town of Red Jacket, West Virginia, the idea of friendships having to be put on hold for a few hours was a foreign concept. When it came to alma mater Matewan’s rivalry with Gilbert, there was no opposing players having dinner together the night before the big game.
“We were in small towns that were all decently close, but not one mile away,” Cunningham said earlier this week as his Tigers prepared for their annual encounter with the Lakers, set for 8 Friday night at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State campus. “Back in that time, you didn’t have social media either, so we didn’t talk to those people. We also didn’t like one another, not only because of the rivalry, but it was because we just didn’t know another like the kids here do.
“It’s crazy. Here, you can see each other’s lights and (Calloway’s) parents probably hang out with our parents, and that’s a special thing. But … regardless of whether they may be eating out or hanging out the night before, during those two or three hours, that gets put to the side.”
In Cunningham’s case, all the former NCAA Division 1-AA All-American defensive back at Marshall wants to do is keep his Tigers moving forward. His first season in Murray started well Saturday with a convincing 41-21 win over what probably will be a solid Trigg County squad at Perdue Field in Cadiz in the Trigg County Wildcat Football Bowl Game. That was a Trigg team that beat the Tigers by a single point in a shootout last year on the same field.
This time, Murray High used a solid second half to pull away from the dangerous Cats after leading 13-7 at halftime.
“I thought we did play well and we had moments where we played really well (particularly the third quarter, where Murray High stretched the lead to 27-7 before the dangerous Cats cut the lead to 27-14 near the end of the stanza). But like a lot of things this time of year, there are still a lot of things to work on.”
One player Cunningham said he had to praise was defensive back Kainoa Olive, who had the task of trying to contain Trigg’s outstanding receiver, Jhaden Vaughn, who at 6’4” is one of the top college prospects in western Kentucky. Olive, despite being outsized, was up to the challenge, limiting Vaughn to only three receptions for 40 yards and, most importantly, no touchdowns. Vaughn burned the Tigers last year in Cadiz for 196 yards and two long scores.
“Kainoa Olive is a special football player,” Cunningham said. “Hey! You put a kid on (Vaughn) and he only gets three catches, somebody needs to start taking notice (of Olive as a prospect himself).”
Meanwhile, after a year of running a ground-oriented option offense, Tiger quarterback Collin Wilson showed he was very comfortable with Cunningham’s new spread formation, ending the night 14-of-21 for 212 yards and two scores. However, as Cunningham promised in the preseason, Murray High is not forgetting about running the ball and amassed 209 yards against the Cats, with Wilson leading the way with 67 yards and two TDs.
Cunningham gave big kudos to the bigs up front for allowing these stat lines to be possible.
“(Trigg) is a tremendous football team and they are absolutely huge up front, really big, That was definitely a factor that we were concerned about coming in as our linemen versus their linemen,” he said of how the performance of the line allowed the Tigers to switch to more of a ground attack in the second half. “In the first half (Trigg) was giving us the passing game and we used it (with Wilson finding Kameron Hudspeth on a short scoring play and Zavion Carman scoring on a run created by a lateral to the outside that acted as a screen pass). In the second half, though, we came out and ran the ball for about the whole second half (starting with athletic Jeremiah Jones at quarterback for a different look, leading to Olive’s one-yard score) and we were able to assert our will on them.
“Tremendous credit to those guys up front.”
Saturday also offered Cunningham a chance to view the Lakers up close. They had the opener in Cadiz, resulting in a very tough 40-33 loss to Harrison County that extended Calloway’s losing streak to 15 games, dating back to the 2021 season. It was not from lack of trying as the Lakers had a big day offensively, especially from quarterback Wyatt Robbins, who was 19-of-25 for 263 yards and three scores, including a nice 55-yard strike to receiver Price Aycock that had given the Lakers a 33-28 lead with about eight minutes left.
“We have a challenge on our hands,” he said.
