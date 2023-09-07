MURRAY — Over the previous two seasons, Murray High’s football offense was designed to run the ball, run the ball again, then run the ball some more. It was more efficient than it was exciting, but it led to a winning 14-9 record and two postseason victories.

While averaging 34.3 points per game, the Tiger defense gave up 24.7 ppg and the Tigers were 1-7 when allowing more than 28 points in the game. 

