MURRAY — Over the previous two seasons, Murray High’s football offense was designed to run the ball, run the ball again, then run the ball some more. It was more efficient than it was exciting, but it led to a winning 14-9 record and two postseason victories.
While averaging 34.3 points per game, the Tiger defense gave up 24.7 ppg and the Tigers were 1-7 when allowing more than 28 points in the game.
Through three games in 2023, improvements abound as first- year Head Coach Melvin Cunningham’s offense and defense have averaged 37.0 ppg and 13.6 ppg, respectively, and have yet to taste defeat on the Murray sideline.
The improved defense was on display Friday night when Marshall County was shut out for more than 47 minutes, only scoring on the last play of the game.
When asked how his previous defenses at Fairland High School in Ohio compare to this year’s squad, Cunningham wasn’t ready to compare just yet.
“I feel it is too soon for comparisons,” he said. “We, as a staff, are still learning what this team is capable of doing and becoming. The similarity to past teams has to be the chance to create explosive plays. We have very uniquely talented athletes.”
The home crowd at Ty Holland Stadium has definitely noticed a change on both sides of the ball and the atmosphere has reciprocated the energy in the early part of the season.
“The first game at Ty Holland was a roller coaster of emotions,” said Cunningham. “The stadium has an aura around it with the greatness achieved by Ty Holland. In addition to that, you have the likes of Fisher, Duncan, and a host of former coaches looking on. That was like the first big drop that takes your breath away. Our play on the field the first half was like the twist and turn.
“However, at the end, you look back and realize that after all of that, you have all the black and gold that overtook the stadium, a team that is having fun playing with one another, a coaching staff that is great. At the end of the ride, you look back and take it all in. You know your first game in Ty Holland can only be summed up with one word, ‘blessed’.”
The improved defense has come in time for the next opponent, as the Tigers have lost to Union County (3-0) by a combined 107-58 score over the last two seasons. The Braves graduated several of their big-play weapons from the past two years, but Cunningham is more concerned with what the Braves are doing on the other side of the ball, only giving up seven ppg this season.
Union has wins over Madisonville-North Hopkins, Crittenden County and Caldwell County.
“The Braves will be physical defensively,” said Cunningham. “They fly to the ball and are solid tacklers. They do a good job of keeping the ball in front of them. They are talented up front defensively, as well. Offensively, they will run the football and attempt to impose their will on you. The quarterback is a really good player. Great change of direction ability and has the ability to run through tackles. The running backs are dawgs. We have to be solid tacklers or the night will be long.”
The Tigers have one extra day this week to prepare for their next contest, Saturday night in Morganfield. An official shortage in Region 2 has caused the game to be pushed back, so Cunningham used the extra day in a specific way.
“The extra time will be used on special teams,” said Cunningham. “I feel that every year, two games are won or lost with this unit. We have room for improvement. Therefore, we will attack the extra time in that manner. We will intentionally coach the small details to clean up something we need to improve. Finally, we will get extra work in with our backup quarterbacks. If you want to be a part of a fun offense where you as a QB drives the train, this is the place.
“Union is a different challenge. The are physical, play hard and have a dynamic group of players that run the football. We have made mistakes, but we have played with an understanding that you are in a four-quarter fight. That, along with the fact we will make our bed (being disciplined in doing the small things), I feel will present us with an opportunity to win.”
Kickoff is set for 7 Saturday night in Morganfield.
