MURRAY — Fresh off the heels of his first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic victory, Murray High’s new Head Coach Melvin Cunningham was disappointed in his own coaching effort in his inaugural experience in the rivalry. Upon self-reflection of his own effort, Cunningham extended his criticism not just to Friday night, but his game week preparation leading up to the game. He even went as far as to say he “about cost (Murray) the game.”
That perfectionist mindset has poised the Tigers (2-0) to make a run this season. The Tigers won the game by three touchdowns, but it seemed much closer than that for most of the game, with the Lakers’ promising potential keeping the game either tied or only trailing by a single score for the first 30 minutes of gameplay.
“I have to give credit to Coach (Chris) Champion and Calloway,” said Cunningham. “They took away portions of our offense that we expected to be able to utilize to attack them. Therefore, what jumped out about our team is our ability to adjust and find comfort within an uncomfortable situation to begin the game.”
He was not shy to give credit where credit was due when talking about his players, however.
“(Sophomore linebacker) Simon Rickman’s play stood out,” said Cunningham when asked whose play really stood out but didn’t necessarily show on the stat sheet. “He was all over the field defensively for us. So many times, there are players that don’t make splash plays, but without that individual on the field the void would be tremendous.”
Senior quarterback Collin Wilson was of many players that has exploded on said stat sheet so far this season. In last year’s campaign, Wilson’s ability to throw the football was buried under the run first, run second and run third philosophy exhibited by the Tigers. With Coach Cunningham’s preference to take what the defense gives his squad, he has allowed Wilson to open up his toolbox for the world to see. In 2022, it took Wilson 10 games to reach the same yardage benchmark and nine to attempt as many passes, due to the “ground-and-pound” philosophy.
“Collin has had success and it is attributed to his work ethic,” said Cunningham when questioned about his emerging gunslinger. “He works to improve, he is coachable and you can trust him to give his all. Then, the other factor is (senior wide receiver) Zavion Carman, (junior WR) Jeremiah Jones, (senior running back) Kainoa Olive, (senior WR) Kamden Hudspeth and (freshman WR) Daven Hood. Those guys assist a lot. They all have the ability to turn a routine play into a big play.”
That assistance has worked to the tune of all five of those players having a touchdown reception in the first two games, contrasting with only three Tigers recording a scoring catch all last year. Suffice it to say, Cunningham has opened the playbook for Wilson and the Tigers and their talent is starting to show.
The Tiger offense could have another chance to show out Friday night, as the Marshall County Marshals come to Ty Holland Stadium for the first time since the two teams met in 2019, a 58-7 drubbing by Murray. The Marshals sport a 1-1 record this season, which saw an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season end last week with a 26-20 victory over Grayson County.
“Marshall has a good running back (senior Aiden Dunigan),” said Cunningham. “I expect them to align in multiple formations utilizing tight end and H-back sets and run the ball. I hope to see physicality and good tackling from our team. We also have to have the mindset that Marshall generating yardage will not beat us. The key is to string together four good plays defensively and get the ball back in our offense’s hands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.