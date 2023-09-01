MURRAY — Fresh off the heels of his first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic victory, Murray High’s new Head Coach Melvin Cunningham was disappointed in his own coaching effort in his inaugural experience in the rivalry. Upon self-reflection of his own effort, Cunningham extended his criticism not just to Friday night, but his game week preparation leading up to the game. He even went as far as to say he “about cost (Murray) the game.”

That perfectionist mindset has poised the Tigers (2-0) to make a run this season. The Tigers won the game by three touchdowns, but it seemed much closer than that for most of the game, with the Lakers’ promising potential keeping the game either tied or only trailing by a single score for the first 30 minutes of gameplay. 

