Cunningham meets Duncan

New Murray High Head Football Coach Melvin Cunningham, left, shakes hands with former Tiger Head Coach Steve Duncan Sunday during the annual Tiger football banquet. Shown watching is exchange is longtime Murray High supporter Donnie Winchester, who played on the 1974 Tiger state championship team.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY“We will be different.”

The 2023 Murray Tiger Football Banquet was definitely different this year. Not from the pomp and circumstance that is the tradition of honoring the graduating senior football players, managers and cheerleaders, that was traditionally excellent and nostalgic. 