MURRAY — “We will be different.”
The 2023 Murray Tiger Football Banquet was definitely different this year. Not from the pomp and circumstance that is the tradition of honoring the graduating senior football players, managers and cheerleaders, that was traditionally excellent and nostalgic.
The banquet this year signified the end of some Tiger careers, but also marked the beginning of a new era in Tiger Town, as 49-year-old Melvin Cunningham was introduced as the new head football coach Sunday, following the unexpected departure of former head coach Darren Bowling over the past two years.
Cunningham comes to Murrray from Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio. During his tenure, the Dragons advanced to the playoffs six times and compiled a 26-7 record over the last three seasons, finishing with losses in Ohio’s Elite Eight and Sweet 16. Cunningham and his staff led the team to the only playoff victories in school history, breaking the record in 2022 with the single wins in a season.
“The 2021 Coach of the Year, Cunningham is a native of Red Jacket, West Virginia and he played at Marshall University in Huntington, where he was a four-year starter for a program that won the NCAA Division 1-AA (now FCS) national title in 1996. Cunningham played professionally before coaching at several high schools, including: Wharton in Tampa, Florida, as well as Tug Valley and Matewan in West Virginia.
The hire appeared to have come from left field on Friday, which Cunningham addressed after meeting some of his future players, their families and staff on Sunday.
“The one thing that I appreciated was, in talking to (Murrray Independant School District officials), they’re all aligned, going in the same direction,” he said. “So for me, that was the reason I’m here. It may have caught you guys by surprise, but it’s no surprise that how the individuals in this building operate. If you’ve been around them you’ll see so who wouldn’t want to have this opportunity.”
As far as more differences when it pertains to between the sidelines on the field, Cunningham seems poised to bring a new attacking look utilizing every inch of the field, a stark contrast to the grinding, option-oriented rushing offenses the fans at Ty Holland have been used to for years.
“I think that, first and foremost, we’re going to attack on both sides of the ball”, said the former Miami Dolphin. “Obviously it’s going to be a lot different here. (Previous coaching staffs) were run first, run second, but we’ll spread the field a lot more to be quite honest. The greatest thing about football is they made the field 54 yards wide, 100 yards long and we’re going to utilize every piece of the field that we can. We’re going to stretch defenses and that’s what we have to do.
The defensive side of the ball remains up in the air for the moment.
“Defensively, we’re going to have to see what they’re obviously able to,” said Cunningham. “The film that I have watched, the one thing they were lacking last year was linemen and bulk, to be honest, and we’re going to have to be creative with what we do there. Once we get in and I get to learn these kids, to see what they can do, we’ll make that happen, but you have to be aggressive. When you’re playing people like Mayfield and those guys, if you’re not aggressive, you’re going to find yourself on the short end of the stick more times than not.”
One of the talking points of his illustrious career was the fact that he’s had to face some familiar faces to football fans in his career. At Marshall, he had to line up against arguably one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and another former esteemed quarterback, Chad Pennington, who threw for over 19,000 yards and 120 touchdowns at the professional level. Cunningham still is in contact with Pennington, having had lunch with him recently.
“Going against those guys, you’re learning because you’re adjusting everyday,” said Cunningham. “Me and Chad were actually together last weekend, so we still stay in contact and still speak. Randy makes everyone make adjustments. When you’re 6’ 6”, run like the wind, can have hand-eye coordination and ability to adjust to a pass, it taught me as a coach to make adjustments. The biggest thing is winning is a byproduct, you have to compete on a daily basis.”
Cunningham leaves Fairland much better than he found it (0-10 the season before he took over), but attributes the Dragons’ success to others along the way.
“They were going through some transitions,” said Cunningham. “I believe it was five coaches in five years. It wasn’t just me. I can’t take credit for that. I was blessed with a great coaching staff and some good football players. My input to the success was just providing a vision and was able to intentionally teach them how to buy into the vision, just by core values.”
The situation Cunningham inherits here in Murray, is not completely different, however. He had to coach against southeastern Ohio’s version of a perennial juggernaut, Ironton; their version of Murray High’s district foe, Mayfield.
“I think you approach those kind of games the way you approach the other teams,” he said “Every game is an opportunity to get better this is a process. Regardless if you’re 0-10 Fairland, or you’re Ironton, Mayfield, it’s a process. It’s what you do on a daily basis that makes you those Irontons, those Mayfields. So we’re going to take care of our business on a daily basis. “
“We have to get individuals to understand that it’s the consistent aspect of things. There’s a reason that they’re winning. Very consistent in everything that they do. I put film on and watched Mayfield last week. You watch the Beechwoods. Ironton. They’re consistent in everything that they do, on the field, off the field, what they do during the week preparing for a game. We have to show our kids that aspect of things. I’ve not been here to know if they have been shown those things, but I’m going to take them from where we are and we’re going to install what we feel is the direction we need to go and we’re going to put in place what we feel is going to close that gap to where Murray is right now and where Mayfield is, where Beechwood is, where LCA is and that’s our goal. We understand that’s a process and that process begins today.”
“I like developing kids,” said Cunningham. I’ve been blessed to play on every level, coach on a lot of levels, and that’s what it’s about. We’re going to come here, we’re going to develop them and we’re going to continue to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.