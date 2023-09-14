MURRAY — When the Murray High football team left Morganfield with their first loss of the season, 27-7, Saturday night to Union County, Head Coach Melvin Cunningham didn’t mince the words he had for his team.
“What we took away from the Union game is we have to be better at being comfortable with uncomfortable,” said Cunningham of his team, now 3-1 overall, after the Braves (4-0 after being predicted to be a bit down after losing many of the piece to a state quarterfinals team last season) beat the Tigers for the third straight year.
“We allowed obstacles that were out of our control to dictate our approach to the game mentally. As far as our offense, we just did not execute. We did not do our basics well enough to win.
“We talk about four components to offensive success. We lost three-fourths of those components: big plays, red-zone scoring and third-down efficiency. The only component we won was the turnover battle.”
Up next for the Tigers is more than a realistic chance to get back in the win column, as winless Fulton County (0-4) comes to Ty Holland stadium Friday night for homecoming. The Pilots are riding a 10-game losing streak, giving up an average of 47.0 ppg since their last win over a calendar-year ago.
“We are not in a position to overlook anyone,” said Cunningham. “Fulton County is the best team on our schedule because they are the only team we play this week. We understand there will be an opponent that stands on the other sideline each week, but we are more concerned with our daily improvement.”
The Tiger offense should be able to get back on track in the meantime, with Wilson having the chance to get back in the groove under center. In just the third game of the 2023 season against Marshall County two weeks ago, the senior surpassed his season total for passing yardage in all of 2022 but he fought a migraine headache during Saturday’s game and still passed for right at 200 yards.
Wilson’s running ability, which has him tied for the 16th in scoring in Class 2A with 7.5 ppg, will probably be a factor as well.
There were some positives to take away from the defeat at the hands of the Braves. While Union has bested the Tigers three straight years, they seem to be narrowing the gap, losing by just 20 points this year, compared to a 24.5 average margin of defeat the previous two seasons and giving up an average of 53.5 points to the Braves in that same span.
Two years ago in Morganfield, Union won despite surrendering more than 500 yards on the ground. The Braves overcame that usually-fatal statistic by scoring on numerous big plays, including two kickoff returns.
Saturday, Tiger freshman linebacker Gage Chapman had his best game so far, notching 11 total tackles for first-year Defensive Coordinator Hugo Hernandez’s defensive unit.
However, Union is a different team now and goes for a more conservative approach, which worked Saturday. Of the Braves’ more than 300 yards, 287 of it came from runs.
“We knew, coming in, that Union is a physical team,” said Hernandez. “They are well coached and good at what they do. We just couldn’t get off the field. Mental mistakes and penalties (several on facemasks) seemed to contribute at crucial moments in each drive.”
“We understand that this is a process,” said Cunningham. “There were a lot of negatives to our play. Those negatives can be seen by anyone in the stadium, anyone watching the film. The takeaway is the same takeaway we had before the Union game. The largest room in the world is the room for improvement. We have a way to go and learning to handle defeat, as well as handling a success, is part of this journey.”
Along with Chapman’s defensive effort was the play of senior running back Kainoa Olive, who had a standout-performance, totaling 135 all-purpose yards and Murray High’s only foray into the end zone.
“The play of Kainoa Olive definitely stood out’” said the first-year Tiger head coach. “This young man is a special player. As a defensive back, he does things that take many years to do. Well, it took me years (as an All-American DB at Marshall). He sets the edge well, he snags off defenders, tackles well in open space, then he can also cover. However, what stands out the most is how consistent he is as a player and how he takes accountability.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7. Homecoming festivities will precede the game with the crowning ceremony beginning at 6:30.
