MURRAY — When the Murray High football team left Morganfield with their first loss of the season, 27-7, Saturday night to Union County, Head Coach Melvin Cunningham didn’t mince the words he had for his team. 

“What we took away from the Union game is we have to be better at being comfortable with uncomfortable,” said Cunningham of his team, now 3-1 overall, after the Braves (4-0 after being predicted to be a bit down after losing many of the piece to a state quarterfinals team last season) beat the Tigers for the third straight year. 

