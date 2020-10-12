MURRAY — The Murray Tigers won an ugly football game by a score of 18-6 Friday night with the help of their defense and sloppy play by the visiting Union County Braves. The teams combined for a total of nine turnovers on the night, two-thirds of which came from the visitors.
On offense, the Tigers (3-2) were shorthanded, missing starting running back Charvelle McCallister. They would have to rely on the other senior running back Brendan Dahncke to carry the load, and he did, to the tune of 122 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. He led the Tigers’ rushing attack, which totaled 211 yards on the evening, with senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski contributing 92 yards, as well.
“He’s a heck of a runner,” said Tiger Head Coach Keith Hodge. “He plays hard, he never wants out. He just wants to play, wants to line up and go. I thought he made some big plays on defense and come up to make some big tackles. He’s all over the place. I thought offensively, he would squirt out of there and make a big play on a big run. Overall, I’m real proud of him the way he stepped up tonight and took the load on the way he had to tonight.”
Murray’s passing attack struggled again for the third straight game, as Sokolowski, for the second straight week, completed as many passes to the defense as he did his own receivers. Friday’s game marked his 10th interception in the last three weeks.
“He still wants to force the big play,” said Hodge. “Instead, possibly just relaxing and understanding that you don’t have to throw a touchdown every play. It’s all about managing the game, taking the easy throws and, when it’s not there, throw it on the ground or tuck it and get some yards and let’s play the next play.”
All of the Tiger points came in the second quarter as Murray trailed the Braves 6-0 and then exploded for 18 in the period. Sokolowski broke the ice with a 26-yard quarterback run, followed by Dahncke’s first score four minutes later as he rushed in from six yards out. Union County then fumbled the subsequent kickoff, which was also recovered by Dahncke. Two plays later, he scored his second touchdown in a 61-second span, concluding the scoring for both offenses on the night.
The second half was a back-and-forth struggle for either team to put the ball in the end zone, with both teams committing multiple turnovers and combining for 155 yards of penalties. Appropriately, the Tigers stopped the Braves from being able to make it a closer finish as senior defensive back Daniel Klukan intercepted a Union pass to seal the victory.
Murray’s defense played a big part in Union County’s struggles in the second half, as well. Senior defensive back Dijon Miles led the defense with seven tackles and senior linebacker Nathan Jackson contributed to the effort with an interception of his own.
The Tigers begin district play next Friday night on the road as they visit Caldwell County (2-2).
