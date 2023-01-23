MURRAY —Friday night wasn’t as much of an offensive showcase as the last time Murray High and Christian Fellowship met at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, but the hometown Tigers managed to beat the CFS by a larger margin this time, 77-34, thanks to a blistering second quarter performance.
Just 10 days ago, Murray High (12-7, 2-1 in district play) routed CFS (4-11, 0-3) in the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament, 101-61, in Murray en route to a fourth straight Region 1 championship. The Tigers also eclipsed the century-mark in scoring for the first time in nine seasons, but, as impressive as their offense was in the prior game, the Tigers’ defense might have just been even better this go-round.
As was the case in the All “A” meeting, the Eagles managed to hang around in the first period, trailing only 20-12 after the first horn. Junior guard Collin Wilson’s two 3-pointers in the period boosted the Tigers and were part of his team-high 11 points for the game. Opposite Wilson was fearless, creative and undersized Eagle freshman guard Elijah Grigg and he did everything he could to keep CFS within striking distance. He scored the majority of the Eagles’ points throughout the game, including 11 of their 15 first-half points.
However, even though he is arguably the best under-the-radar player in the 1st Region, Grigg just didn’t have enough help on this night to keep Murray High from outscoring CFS by 30 points — 33-3 — in the second quarter alone.
“I thought our guys played really hard,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “One of our focuses tonight was coming out disciplined and being able to take the game away early and be able to work on some things we might need to work on for the All ‘A’ (state tournament) next week.”
The final two periods were more competitive as Curtis went deep into his bench once again in the matchup, as the Tigers only outscored the Eagles 11-5, but still pushed the to 64-20. CFS then got the edge 14-13 in the fourth, but it was way too little, way too late as the homecoming crowd got the show they wanted to see.
Besides Wilson’s effort, junior center Zavion Carman scored 12 points, but, more importantly, stifled the Eagles’ attempts to bring the ball over halfcourt. For much of the game, he was at the top of the Tigers’ full-court pressure defense, and his length and quickness made it hard for the Eagles to even get the ball past the midcourt stripe.
Murray High tallied 13 steals with their defensive effort. Sophomore guard Kobe Watson had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, eighth-grade forward Harris Moore showcased his outside shooting, burying three of his four triple attempts on his way to a career-high 11 points. Steady junior guard Drew May had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists, sophomore guard Jeremiah Jones had seven points, junior forward Lincoln English had six points, freshman guard Maddox Mitchell scored four, while senior forward Kameron Murphy and freshmen guards Acey Stricklin and Brady Burkeen each had two.
