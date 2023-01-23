Moore vs. CFS

Murray Tiger guard Harris Moore drives the lane in the Tigers’ 77-34 win over the Christian Fellowship Eagles Friday night in Taylor Gymnasium. The eighth-grade guard scored a career-high 11 points in the win, the Tigers’ seventh win in a row.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY —Friday night wasn’t as much of an offensive showcase as the last time Murray High and Christian Fellowship met at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, but the hometown Tigers managed to beat the CFS by a larger margin this time, 77-34, thanks to a blistering second quarter performance.

Just 10 days ago, Murray High (12-7, 2-1 in district play) routed CFS (4-11, 0-3) in the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament, 101-61, in Murray en route to a fourth straight Region 1 championship. The Tigers also eclipsed the century-mark in scoring for the first time in nine seasons, but, as impressive as their offense was in the prior game, the Tigers’ defense might have just been even better this go-round.

Tags

Recommended for you