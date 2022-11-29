English

Murray High forward Lincoln English scores some of his team-high 19 points in the Tigers’ 80-49 win over Hickman County in Taylor Gymnasium in Monday night’s season opener.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers opened their 2022-23 season Monday night, and the biggest question coming in was whether or not the Tigers (1-0) could replicate their Sweet Sixteen run from a year ago. 

They emphatically showed they are possibly capable of repeating as Region 1 champs as they dismantled visiting Hickman County 80-49 inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.