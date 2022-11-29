MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers opened their 2022-23 season Monday night, and the biggest question coming in was whether or not the Tigers (1-0) could replicate their Sweet Sixteen run from a year ago.
They emphatically showed they are possibly capable of repeating as Region 1 champs as they dismantled visiting Hickman County 80-49 inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
And that was without their leader and best player.
Senior guard and Bellarmine signee Grant Whitaker did not see the court Monday, with the exception of warmups. He had a bandage wrapped around his right — or shooting — hand and wrist, which he injured in a preseason scrimmage last week.
So that meant the rest of the Tigers would have to step up, which they did in an impressive way.
The junior class for Murray High dominated the game and pitched in 55 of their 80 points, led by burly forward Lincoln English and guard Collin Wilson’s 19 points each. Guard Drew May had seven points with eight assists and long forward/center Zavion Carman spearheaded the top of the Tiger press and filled up the scorebook with six points, eight steals, seven rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore guard Kobe Watson started the seasonal scoring for Murray High when he scored the first five points for the Tigers and helped the defending region champs jump out to a 16-13 lead after the first period.
Nine points from English, which included a 3-pointer from up top and a beautiful spinning layup down the lane, sparked a 24-7 second quarter explosion to push Murray High’s lead over the Falcons to 39-20 at the halftime break.
A similar 21-9 run out of the locker room to start the third quarter ballooned the Tiger advantage to 60-29, and allowed Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis to get a look at the rest of his reserves in game action.
Junior Miles Mitchell, freshman Aiden Armstrong and eighth grader Harris Moore all scored four points apiece to the thrill of the Tiger Dawg Pound student section, as well as Curtis.
“Guys bought in to what we needed them to do tonight,” said Curtis. “They knew (Grant) wasn’t going to be out there so they said they would do whatever I needed them to do and get the job done.”
Murray High will be at home again Friday night against what is expected to be a very good Hopkinsville team at 7:30. Then, the Tigers head to the Marshall County Hoopfest Saturday at 4 p.m. for a game against Tennessee powerhouse Montgomery Bell Academy out of Nashville.
