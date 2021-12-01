MURRAY — Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver knows that the 2021-22 version of the Lakers basketball team shoots the ball very well.
Throughout preseason practice and scrimmage play, the Lakers have had no trouble putting the ball in the basket. When they faced preseason Region 1 favorite and defending champion McCracken County on Tuesday night in the friendly confines of Jeffrey Gymnasium, the ball did not go in the basket often for the Lakers and they dropped their season opener by a score of 60-33.
Scoring the ball was a struggle for both teams early. Halfway through the first quarter, McCracken held a 4-0 advantage. Calloway appeared to be bothered by the aggressive defense of the Mustangs as they turned the ball over four times on their first five possessions of the game.
The Lakers eventually fell behind 14-0 before Eli Finley scored at the final possession of the quarter. Finley attacked the McCracken pressure aggressively and elevated in the lane for a mid-range jumper. The freshman point guard knocked down that jumper as the stanza came to a close for the first points of the season for Calloway.
Cleaver knows his young team is capable of scoring points but gave coach Burlin Brower and his McCracken squad credit for a dominant defensive performance.
“We got to see on the defensive end what a regional championship team plays like,” Cleaver said. “They came out like they were the regional champions and they knew how to play that way. They took us out of everything. They did a fine job.”
Things appeared to be getting better on the offensive end of the court for Calloway in the second quarter. Zach Hudgin got free for a layup and Finley scored four more of his team-high nine points, while 6-3 freshman guard Jonah Butler scored on an offensive rebound to give the Lakers eight points in the first two minutes of the second frame.
However, the Lakers failed to score another point in the final six minutes of the half. Calloway finished the first half 4-of-21 from the field for 19% and 0-of-8 from behind the arc. The field-goal percentage improved to 34% in the second half for the Lakers, but they finished the game 0-of-14 from the three-point line.
Senior All-Purchase Player Matthew Ray struggled to put the ball in the basket and did not score his first (and only) two points of the game until the final three minutes. Ray led by example and continued to battle for loose balls and rebounds until Cleaver emptied the bench in the waning minutes though.
With their reliable senior class struggling like the rest of the team, Calloway fans did get to see a glimpse of what a talented trio of Laker’s freshmen is capable of doing during a three-minute stretch of the third quarter. Butler scored on a nifty post move, then classmate Connor Lockhart scored all eight of his points in a variety of ways. Finley converted an old-fashioned three-point play as the three freshmen combined to score 13 points in that three minutes.
Cleaver believes that being thrown into the heat of competition with the best team in the region will serve Calloway well as they move through the early portion of their schedule.
“We were seeing signs of things that are very effective for us that we are going to be able to execute long term,” Cleaver said. “We played a tough team right out of the gate. Like I told my guys in the locker room, welcome to championship-caliber basketball because you saw it on the defensive end. That’s good for us.”
Cleaver is eager to watch his team respond to their first loss of the season.
“We got fighters and we will grow from this game.”
Calloway will be back in action on Friday night as they travel to Whitesville Trinity for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. The Lakers will then face Owensboro Catholic at 4:30 on Saturday afternoon in the Independence Bank Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
