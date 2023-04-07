PADUCAH —With Calloway County’s baseball pitching staff missing two of its biggest weapons due to injury, others have had to take big steps on the mound.
Enter junior right-hander Bryson Dennis, who had a day to remember against a dangerous Mayfield team Thursday. Dennis threw 83 pitches, recorded six strikeouts and walked four batters. Oh yeah, he only allowed one hit in a 5-1 win for the Lakers (5-5 with the win) in the highly-competitive Mustang Invitational that is being hosted by Kentucky superpower McCracken County at Edwards Jones Field in Paducah. Mayfield fell to 3-5.
“It was a tremendous performance, no doubt,” said Calloway County Head Coach Travis Turner of Dennis, who is taking advantage of his chance to play this season after not seeing the field much as a sophomore. “He’s been arguably the finest competitor we’ve had all year long and he stepped up in an enormous way.
“He stayed consistently in front (of the count), throwing Strike 1 an awful lot (on his first pitch) and just really attacking hitters. Now, it was a tough day for hitters obviously with the wind and the cold (a raw day in Paducah with temperatures in the mid-50s and a strong north wind making it feel much, much colder), but he got a lot of ground balls and pop-ups.”
Calloway had five hits with Price Aycock leading the way with a 2-for-2 at the plate that included a double, two RBIs and a run scored. However, he was injured sliding into second base during the game and did not return. It is believed he injured an ankle.
Dennis had one of the hits and an RBI, while Zach Akin was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Turner was less than pleased with the offensive production of his team and that carried over into a 5-2 loss to a Caldwell County team (6-4) that beat the Lakers in walk-off fashion last weekend in Princeton. In this game, Akin and Braden Pingel combined on a six-hitter, which did please Turner, especially with Cadwell Turner and Conner Lockhart not able to the mound due to injuries.
However, after scoring twice in the first inning to draw first blood on Cadwell’s long sacrifice fly and a fielder’s interference that gave Cole Lockhart free access to the play after colliding with the Tigers’ third baseman, Calloway could not puncture the scoreboard the rest of the way against Caldwell’s Cole Stone, who scattered six hits in going the distance after enduring the first inning.
Calloway did have two errors that proved costly against Caldwell, but Turner said he liked what he saw overall from his defense. Throughout the day, particularly the infielders, made outstanding plays to keep runners off the base paths, which was especially the case in the win over Mayfield.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Murray High Head Baseball Coach Sam Rushing’s short observation Thursday after his team fell to Victor (N.Y.) in its last game of this year’s Cal Ripken Experience said it all.
“We played the best game the week against the best team we played down here,” Rushing said in a text message after the Tigers came away on the short end of the score against a team that was beginning its season this week and is now 3-0 on the Atlantic Coast.
In other words, this is a game Rushing believes can show his team (now 5-6) that it can compete with top-level teams. The Tigers were 1-3 in its stay this week in Myrtle Beach.
Murray High took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but the Blue Devils answered with two in the third and one in the fourth to go up 3-1. The Tigers scratched back within a run in the fifth, only to have the Blue Devils respond with a run in the sixth.
After the Tigers again scored a run in their half of the sixth, Victor put the game away with two in the seventh. For the game, Victory had 11 hits to the Tigers’ eight. Murray High did not commit an error, while the Blue Devils had one.
Dylan Jennings was 2-for-2 at the plate for Murray High with an RBI, while Abram McNutt was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Carson Tucker was 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Cody Garner was 2-for-3 on the day with two runs scored.
Caldwell handles Lady Tigers
PRINCETON — Murray High ran into a Caldwell County softball team Thursday night that is probably much better than its record.
The Lady Tigers’ 5-6 record entering the game with Murray High has come against many of the top programs in western Kentucky and beyond and that experience seemed to show in an 11-1 win in six innings. Murray High’s Lady Tigers fell to 4-4.
However, this game was deceiving. It was Murray High actually leading 1-0 before Caldwell erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Three more in the fifth and one in the sixth finished the comeback.
Murray High had one hit against Caldwell pitcher Alexis Wood, who struck out nine batters. It was extra-base hits that doomed Murray High in this one as Caldwell had six (10 hits total), including three home runs, one each from Kenzie McConnell, Harper Holeman and Alicia Stanley.
Murray High’s lone hit came from Sarah Cauley with Derryauna Hudspeth accounting for the Lady Tigers’ only RBI.
