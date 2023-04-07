Not ggetting through

Calloway County third baseman Nick Cantrell not only made a diving grab of a hard-hit ball Thursday against Caldwell County, he then made a perfect throw to teammate Cole Lockhart at first base for the out during the Mustang Invitational at Edward Jones Field on the McCracken County High School campus in Paducah. The Lakers split a pair of games Thursday, defeating Mayfield but falling to Caldwell.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

PADUCAH —With Calloway County’s baseball pitching staff missing two of its biggest weapons due to injury, others have had to take big steps on the mound.

Enter junior right-hander Bryson Dennis, who had a day to remember against a dangerous Mayfield team Thursday. Dennis threw 83 pitches, recorded six strikeouts and walked four batters. Oh yeah, he only allowed one hit in a 5-1 win for the Lakers (5-5 with the win) in the highly-competitive Mustang Invitational that is being hosted by Kentucky superpower McCracken County at Edwards Jones Field in Paducah. Mayfield fell to 3-5.