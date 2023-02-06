MURRAY— A local high school basketball rivalry is usually intense, especially when the teams are so geographically close together and many of the players, coaches and fans dwell in the same town or county. Friday night’s Murray Bank Crosstown Classic between boys’ basketball neighbors Murray High and Calloway County Lakers was truly a “classic.”
For only the second time in at least the last quarter-century, the game was decided by a single point, when Murray High forward Lincoln English sank his final free-throw attempt with 2.9 seconds left on the clock to give the visiting Tigers a 42-41 win over the host Lakers in front of a standing room only Jeffrey Gymnasium that moved Murray High to 13-8 overall and 2-2 in district play, while Calloway fell to 18-6 and 3-1 in the district.
“Stepping up to the free throw line with the game in your hands against your crosstown rival has to be one of the most nerve-racking experiences, and to say I was nervous after missing the first would be an understatement,” English said. “But hitting that shot is something I have dreamed of since I was a kid, so I just told myself that every free throw I had ever shot was to prepare me for this moment and I knew as soon as I let it go, it was going in.”
Calloway took command of the game quickly, thanks to a blistering 4-for-6 3-point barrage, including two from guard Eli Finley, part of his team-high 18 points, helping the Lakers lead 14-6 at the end of the first quarter. English scored six of his 13 points in the second quarter to begin turning the tide.
There was also the calming presence of Tiger guard Grant Whitaker. On the floor in his second game back from injury, he helped slow down the game. Six of Whitaker’s team-high 14 points came in the second quarter as the Tigers cut the Laker lead to 21-20, heading into halftime.
“He does so much for us and he’s not 100% right now, but at 85% he’s still really good. I would rather him be out there at 85 then not being out there at all” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis.
Murray High outscored Calloway 11-8 in the third, but six more points from Finley, who also crossed the 1,000-career-point threshold in the game, kept the Lakers from falling out of reach. After the Tigers led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter, Lockhart got two huge 3-pointers to cut the Tiger lead to 40-39 with just under a minute to play before fouling out. With 50 seconds left, Whitaker went 1-of-2 on a pair of free throws to give Murray High a 41-39 lead. Finley was fouled with 14.9 seconds left and sank both free throws to put the home team Laker fans in a frenzy as the game was then tied 41-41.
After nearly losing the ball on its inbounds try, Murray High was able to get the ball down the floor and a questionable foul call at the left elbow sent English to the line to win the game, as Finley’s desperation heave from just next to the scorer’s table at halfcourt was offline.
“Hats off to Murray, they did a great job,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver. “They kept it a very low possession ballgame. Every possession matters in such a low possession game, and they had the ball at the end, a foul was called, and Lincoln did what good players are supposed to do.”
In regard to the foul call to put English at the line, Cleaver abstained from giving an opinion on it.
“I’ll have to watch it on film,” said the seventh-year Laker coach. “Like I tell my guys, ‘Listen, we don’t get too worked up after a game.’ I learned early on it’s usually never as bad as you think it looks on film and it’s usually never as good as you think it looks on film, too.”
With the win, the Tigers moved to 3-2 in district play, while the Lakers took their first loss in the district and dropped to 3-1. Marshall County now sits squarely in the mix as well with a win over the Tigers but a loss to the Lakers, which will make the Tigers’ next game against the Marshals Tuesday night very interesting.
