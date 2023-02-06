MURRAY— A local high school basketball rivalry is usually intense, especially when the teams are so geographically close together and many of the players, coaches and fans dwell in the same town or county. Friday night’s Murray Bank Crosstown Classic between boys’ basketball neighbors Murray High and Calloway County Lakers was truly a “classic.”

For only the second time in at least the last quarter-century, the game was decided by a single point, when Murray High forward Lincoln English sank his final free-throw attempt with 2.9 seconds left on the clock to give the visiting Tigers a 42-41 win over the host Lakers in front of a standing room only Jeffrey Gymnasium that moved Murray High to 13-8 overall and 2-2 in district play, while Calloway fell to 18-6 and 3-1 in the district. 

Tags

Recommended for you