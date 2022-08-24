Soccer
Lakers get win
at Graves
MAYFIELD – After a couple of losses, Calloway County’s boys soccer squad returned to the winning track Tuesday night with a 4-2 win in 2nd District play against Graves County.
The Lakers (3-2, 1-1 in district play) jumped to a 2-0 lead at halftime on Kolt Bazzell’s free kick score in the opening five-plus minutes and Jude Bazzell’s goal about nine minutes ahead of halftime off a Kolt assist.
Jude then opened the second half by upping the lead to 3-0 with a goal in the first six minutes off a Bo Stom assist. The Eagles (2-3, 0-3 in district play) then tried to mount a comeback as Ryan Hayden’s goal with about 25 minutes left cut the lead to 3-1. Then, about nine minutes later, Hayden made things really interesting with his second goal of the match to pull the Eagles within one score.
However, just minutes after Hayden’s second tally, it was Stom scoring off a Jude feed to give the Lakers the breathing room they needed the rest of the way.
Calloway outshot Graves by a 21-9 margin. Jacob Akin had four saves in the win.
Penalty kicks help
Graves past Lady Lakers
MAYFIELD – Calloway County was seeking to end a losing streak Tuesday against 2nd District opponent Graves County and things were looking good early for the Lady Lakers.
They had the match all tied at 1-1 at halftime and seemed to have things going in the right direction. However, the Lady Eagles were given a pair of penalty kick chances in the final 40 minutes and connected on both to send the Lady Lakers to a bitter 3-2 defeat.
Addi Schumacher had the first-half goal for Calloway (1-3, 0-2 district play) off an assist from Harlee Davis and Josey McManus had the second goal. Keeper Grace Barnes had nine saves against Graves (2-4, 2-1 in district play).
Golf
Calloway golfers perform well at Mayfield
MAYFIELD — Calloway County’s golf team had some strong efforts in a multi-team match last week at the Mayfield Country Club.
In girls play, Javen Campbell led the Lady Lakers with a nine-hole score of 40. That was only three strokes behind the day’s medalist. Addie Sullivan of Mayfield.
The big surprise was from Calloway’s Brie Lucas, who has only been playing at the high school level since midway through last season. Until this event, Lucas had never broken 50 for nine holes. That changed in a major way as she carded a 43 with sister Bailee Lucas, who joined the team at the same time last season, scoring a 50 which also represents her best score as a Lady Laker.
Mayfield won the match with a total score of 176, compared to Calloway’s 193.
On the boys’ side, Calloway southpaw Aidan Poston just missed the medalist honor with a 37. It was Paducah Tilghman’s Peyton Toon carding a 35 to earn that distinction.
Micah Koenecke supplied a solid nine-hole score of 42, while newcomers John Morgan Knight and Matthew Jones both had 51s. Co-host Graves County came away with the team win with a total score of 173 with Calloway next at 181, just in front of co-host Mayfield (187) and Carlisle County (189).
Volleyball
Calloway drops pair
of tough road matches
DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County continued finding tough luck on the volleyball trail Tuesday, falling 25-23. 25-13, 25-20 at 4th District foe Marshall County.
This came on the heels of a 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17 loss Monday night at Community Christian Academy near Paducah.
The Lakers (0-4, 0-1 in district play) seem to be playing well at times but are having problems with consistency.
Gracie Friedrich had eight blocks Tuesday, while Kayden Patrick contributed five. Lillie Thorn was Calloway’s main scorer with seven kills.
Monday night, Thorn had five kills and was matched by teammate Lydia Bell. Emma Fennell contributed seven digs in that loss..
