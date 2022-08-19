Soccer
Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1
Tournament
Lady Tigers come
back against St. Mary
MURRAY – Halfway through the opening half of Thursday’s All ‘A’ Region 1 Girls Tournament title game, fans at the Mallary France Soccer Complex had to be wondering if their eyes were deceiving them.
No, that really was heavily-favored Murray High trailing dangerous St. Mary 2-0. However, the Lady Tigers quickly righted things and took command the rest of the way in a 6-2 comeback win that moves them to 2-0 on the season and into the Sectional 1 title match later this season.
In fact, the Lady Tigers had the lead by halftime on unassisted goals by Isabelle Bourne and Bria Stiff and Kallen Fuller’s score just before the buzzer,
Fuller then opened the second half with an assist to Peyton Wray to increase the lead to 4-2 with Kyra Jones (Bourne assist) and another Wray goal off a Fuller feed finishing off the Lady Vikings (2-1)
Tigers claw way
past St. Mary
MURRAY – Murray High played keep-away in a 5-0 win over St. Mary Thursday night in the title match of the Kentucky All “A”Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament at the Mallary France Sports Complex.
Murray outshot the Vikings 37-2 and 20-0 for shots that were on goal. The Tigers (3-0) led by a 3-0 count at halftime on two goals from Kellen Crouch (one off an assist from Cooper Cunningham) and a Max Rosa score off a Gavin Harris pass.
The Tigers then finished the match in style with two tallies in the final 11 minutes, one by Rosa off a Nate Wyatt feed and the other from Collier Crouch off a Rosa pass. The Tigers will face the 2nd Region winner at the France Complex at a later date.
2nd District
Cheap goal dooms
Lakers against Marshall
MURRAY – In three matches last year with 2nd District boys soccer rival Marshall County, Calloway County was outscored by a combined total of 13-3.
Thursday night, the Lakers may have shown that this season is going to be different. No, they did not get a win, giving up what is best described as a cheap goal in the final five minutes of the first half of a bitter 1-0 loss, but that final score shows that Calloway (2-1, 0-1 in district play) may have found a way to slow down one of western Kentucky’s most prolific offenses.
That score was credited to Marshall’s Jericho Evans, who fired a shot from about 25 yards in front of the Lakers’ net. The ball then pin-balled off a few players before trickling into the net for the eventual winner.
Marshall stayed undefeated, moving to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Marshall pressure
too much for
Lady Lakers
MURRAY – Calloway County was unable to contain the deadly speed of defending Region 1 champion and 2nd District opponent Marshall County Thursday in a 7-0 loss at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
The Lady Marshals were able to knife their way deep into the Calloway zone continuously, resulting in numerous opportunities. For the match, the Lady Marshals had 40 shots, resulting in a bigtime workout for Lady Lakers keeper Grace Barnes who was valiant under fire, recording 33 saves as Calloway fell to 1-2 on the season, 0-1 in district play.
Anna Robertson had a hat trick for the Lady Marshals (5-0, 3-0 in district play).
Commented
