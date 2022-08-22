Girls soccer
Lady Tigers win
2-of-3 in Gatlinburg


GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The reason soccer teams go to a high-caliber event like the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is to get better.
Murray High’s Lady Tigers seemed to do that this past weekend, winning two of their three matches against strong competition in improving their record to 4-1 on the season and setting up a highly-anticipated contest with 2nd District rival Marshall County on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers finished their stay in the mountains by thumping Anderson County (Tennessee), 6-0, on Sunday as Murray High outscored the Mavericks, 5-0 in the second half.
Anderson was 12-4-2 last season and is the defending Tennessee Class 2A Region 3 champion.
That match was tight until the latter part of the first half when Kallen Fuller was able to guide a Malaika Gachoka corner kick into the net for what proved to be the winning goal.
However, the Lady Tigers were only getting started.
Inside the opening minute of the second half, the Lady Tigers had torn into the Mavs again as Isabelle Bourne’s pass found Kyra Jones, who knocked in a shot to move the lead to 2-0. A few minutes later, Bria Stiff scored to establish a three-goal lead and that was followed by Makayla Galyean ramming home a rebound for another goal and a 4-0 advantage.
Jones would find the scoring column again with a header off a Gachoka corner and Bourne would end the onslaught with a goal off a pass from Addison Foley.
Murray High saw two teams from the Volunteer State in Gatlinburg. The first came Friday night in the form of defending Tennessee Class A champion Merroll Hyde Magnet out of Hendersonville. That resulted in a 3-1 loss, about 24 hours after the Lady Tigers had won the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 title with a home win over Paducah’s St. Mary team, followed by a long bus ride to East Tennessee.
Defender Jalyn Fuqua moved up to the offense and got the Lady Tigers’ only score of the match on a Peyton Wray pass in the second half after Hyde had built a 3-0 lead at halftime.
So, after a night’s rest and a little time to plot strategy, Head Coach Shauna Traylor’s team prepared to meet a team that Murray High had never beaten on Saturday, Kentucky representative Daviess County.
And after a very rough beginning, it was the Lady Tigers getting the best of the action the rest of the way as they controlled the ball and the scoreboard in a 3-1 win that broke the Lady Panthers’ hole on the Murray High program.
Traylor said DC’s goal appeared to be weather-related as a Murray High defender slipped and fell on the wet artificial turf surface, allowing a Lay Panther to suddenly be left open in front of the goal.
This was similar to what had happened in Thursday’s match at Mallary France. However, the Lady Tigers, in almost the same fashion, responded.
First, they tied the match as Fuller scored off a Jones pass just before halftime to send the match to the break knotted at 1-1.
The, the Lady Tigers took the lead a few minutes into the second half as Isabelle Bourne scored off a Malaika Gachoka corner kick. Gachoka then finished the win by scoring off a Peyton Wray feed.
Boys soccer
Tigers remain perfect
against Apollo


MURRAY — Murray High’s boys continued their winning ways to start the season with a 2-0 win Saturday over Owensboro Apollo at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
The Tigers (4-0) scored both of its goals in the opening half and both were off long assists from the defense. The first came on a Max Rosa cross that was created by a Gavin Harris’ lob with a little more than nine minutes left before halftime as the Tigers were finally able to break the scoring ice after having several nice opportunities.
The second came in the final minutes as Jimmy Kjellberg sent a long ball near the Eagle goal that was retrieved by forward Cooper Cunningham and popped into the net for the final tally of the match.
Murray High controlled the ball throughout the match, as is reflected in a 21-2 advantage in total shots taken, with 13 of those shots on goal to Apollo’s one.
Now, the Tigers prepare to see how far they have come as they meet 2nd District rival Marshall County Tuesday at the France complex.
Lakers can’t find
net in loss to Apollo


MURRAY — Host Calloway County more than controlled the ball in Saturday morning’s boys’ soccer encounter with Apollo.
However, the name of the game in soccer is to find the net and that was something the Lakers were unable to do against the Eagles. Meanwhile, despite being badly outshot, Apollo found the net twice to win, 2-0, at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Calloway (2-2) owned a 16-7 edge in shots in the match, including 10-3 in the decisive second half. However, with a goal about midway through the first half and another nine minutes into the second half, the Eagles (2-2) were able to leave Murray with a split for the day after losing to Murray High later that afternoon.
