Soccer
Lakers handle
Tilghman at home
MURRAY – Calloway County remained undefeated in boys soccer Tuesday night with a 4-2 win over Paducah Tilghman at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
The Lakers (2-0) led 2-1 at halftime on the strength of goals from Ivan Damian (assist to Kolt Bazzell) and Canaan Bazzell (Zak Stark). The lead grew to 4-1 late in the second half after Yoni Damien found the net on an unassisted goal with about 13 minutes left and Yaman Abo Al Haija scored two minutes later off another Kolt Bazzell feed. Tilghman (1-2) made it interesting with a goal in the final 10 minutes but could get no closer.
Calloway had a strong advantage in shots with 23 to the Blue Tornado’s nine.
Henry swamps
Lady Lakers
PARIS, Tenn. – Calloway County’s hopes of moving to 2-0 on the young season were dashed against a strong Henry County club Tuesday night in Paris, Tennessee.
Henry took a 7-2 win at the Henry County High School Soccer Complex. The Lady Lakers got two goals from Harlee Davis in the first half, both off assists from Addi Schumacher, but just could not match the Lady Patriots’ firepower.
Volleyball
Lady Tigers take
first win of season
MURRAY – Murray High gave Head Coach Al Bassett his first win at the helm Tuesday night with a straight-sets win over Hickman County at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
The Lady Tigers (1-1) swept the Lady Falcons by scores of 25-16, 25-8, 25-17.
Macy Chiles had a good overall match with eight assists, two digs and three service aces, while Haleigh Cline had 19 digs.
Alyssa Daughrity had three kills and two blocks, Rachel Kjellberg had two blocks and two kills. Ashley Vonnahme also had seven assists.
Volleyball
Caldwell outlasts
Lady Lakers
MURRAY – Visiting Caldwell County built an early two-sets lead and was able to stave off Calloway County in a four-set victory Tuesday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
The Lady Tigers prevailed by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 as the Lady Lakers started their season with two straight home losses. It was not from lack of trying, though.
Calloway got a huge match from Gracie Friedrich with 14 blocks and six kills, as well as Cambrey Driscoll with seven digs and two service aces. Gracie Turner had five digs Tuesday, Emma Fennel, Lydia Bell and Olivia Miles all had four.
The match was the season opener for the Lady Tigers.
