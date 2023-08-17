CLINTON — A night after showing definite signs of improvement under new Head Coach Carey Alexander, Murray High’s volleyball team gave him his first win Tuesday at Hickman County. 

An easy win it was not as the Lady Tigers had to force a fifth and deciding set, then took charge in a big way in that frame to win by the score of 25-16, 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-5. This came after Monday’s straight-sets loss in Murray to a Community Christian Academy team out of Paducah that had, pretty much, dominated the Lady Tigers a year ago, yet found itself trailing for much of the final set, something that did not come close to happening in the two meetings last season.

Recommended for you