CLINTON — A night after showing definite signs of improvement under new Head Coach Carey Alexander, Murray High’s volleyball team gave him his first win Tuesday at Hickman County.
An easy win it was not as the Lady Tigers had to force a fifth and deciding set, then took charge in a big way in that frame to win by the score of 25-16, 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-5. This came after Monday’s straight-sets loss in Murray to a Community Christian Academy team out of Paducah that had, pretty much, dominated the Lady Tigers a year ago, yet found itself trailing for much of the final set, something that did not come close to happening in the two meetings last season.
That improvement carried over to Tuesday in Clinton with Macy Chiles again showing that she could be a major scoring threat season as she registered 11 kills. However, she had lots of help from sisters Allie and Ashley Vonnahme.
Allie had eight big aces from the service line, while Ashley contributed four aces and was credited with saving five points on the defensive side of the net,
Hickman entered play Tuesday after a two-set win Monday over Livingston Central in Clinton.
MURRAY — It is early in the season, but it appears Mayfield may have a team that can contend for some big things this fall.
That is why Tuesday’s result probably should be very encouraging for Calloway County and rookie Head Coach Gracee Murphy. This was the same Lady Cardinals team that sent shockwaves throughout Region 1 Monday night by thumping one of its stalwart programs — Marshall County — in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 at Mayfield.
The Lady Cardinals looked as strong Tuesday in the first contest at the new Calloway Auxiliary Gymnasium, minus one set. Calloway took the second frame by a score of 25-21, while Mayfield won the other three by score of 25-12, 25-17, 25-10.
Olivia Miles was able to puncture a tall, very athletic Mayfield net defense for eight kills, while Kayden Patrick added five and Addison Harpole had four. Patrick also added three digs on defense, with libero Gracie Turner collecting four on the night.
Turner also had five service aces, while Patrick had three and Miles had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.