MURRAY — After a rough beginning to a 2023 girls soccer season that was highly anticipated, Calloway County showed Thursday that it indeed may have something special brewing.

After being physically dominated by a very good University Heights Academy team Tuesday night in Hopkinsville, the Lady Lakers responded with an important 5-0 win over 2nd District opponent Graves County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. The win is Calloway’s second in a row over the Lady Eagles (2-1, 1-1 in district play) on home soil and gives the Lady Lakers (1-1, 1-0 in district play) a share of the very early lead in the district race.

