MURRAY — After a rough beginning to a 2023 girls soccer season that was highly anticipated, Calloway County showed Thursday that it indeed may have something special brewing.
After being physically dominated by a very good University Heights Academy team Tuesday night in Hopkinsville, the Lady Lakers responded with an important 5-0 win over 2nd District opponent Graves County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. The win is Calloway’s second in a row over the Lady Eagles (2-1, 1-1 in district play) on home soil and gives the Lady Lakers (1-1, 1-0 in district play) a share of the very early lead in the district race.
This also builds momentum for this weekend’s earlier-than-usual start of the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Tournament of which Calloway is the two-time defending champion.
“We are playing a good Hopkins County Central team here on Saturday (5:30 p.m. at Nix) and we need to come out with the same intensity as tonight,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, who said he challenged his team to up its intensity against the Lady Eagles.
“I wanted them to be more focused and that showed. We scored four goals in the first half and I thought we played just as well in the second half, we just couldn’t score as much. Overall, I was pleased and happy to get the win.”
Calloway did not waste a lot of time taking command as it scored three times in the opening 12 minutes. Josey McManus struck first four minutes into the first half, then assisted Lexi McClure on a goal five minutes later. The surge ended with Finley Lencki scoring an unassisted goal.
Late in the first half, Karlyn Provine scored on a pretty 25-yard line drive on a free kick from out front for a 4-0 lead. McManus would end the scoring with about 24 minutes left, taking a feed from Rylie Lencki and ripping a left-footed drive from about 20 yards into the net.
Grace Barnes had seven saves in the win.
Tigers dominate Christian
MURRAY — Murray High opened its boys soccer season Thursday night with an easy 7-0 shutout of Christian County at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
The Tigers quickly put the Colonels in a big hole by scoring three times in the first six minutes on goals from Nate Wyatt, Max Rosa and Kellen Crouch. The lead would grow to 6-0 by halftime as Wyatt scored again, as did Rosa with Owen Riddle adding another goal in the final two minutes before halftime.
The scoring ended with about 24 minutes left in the match as Brodie Morris found the net. A freshman, Morris was one of several reserves for the Tigers who were able to play several minutes Thursday.
It was an easy night for Murray High goal-keeper Hank Fronza as he only had to make one save. Meanwhile, the Tigers were sending an endless supply of shots toward the Colonel net as, out of 36 total shots, 22 of those were on goal.
Lakers get quick win over Graves
MURRAY — After a tough loss to three-time defending Region 1 boys soccer champion McCracken County Tuesday night, Calloway County made quick work of 2nd District foe Graves County Thursday night at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
The Lakers needed only 50 minutes to take a 10-0 knockout win and even their record at 1-1 overall, while grabbing an early share of the lead in the district at 1-0. Graves fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in district play.
Oscar Avila had a hat trick with Bo Stom and Jude Bazzell both scoring twice. Single goal came from Anthony Alvarado, Cole Thomas and Ivan Damian with three of the goals coming on penalty kicks. Bazzell had an assist, as did Ethan Carson, Canaan Bazzell and Joe Morgan.
