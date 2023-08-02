HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High had a long day of competition at the annual Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club High School Invitational Tournament Monday in Hoptown.
With 19 full teams and several other players representing their schools as individuals, even a 7 a.m. start time was not enough to prevent the day’s action from drifting into the early-evening hours.
When all of the action was complete, Murray High had emerged with two Tiger players having finished in the upper half of the leaderboard. Ian Dahncke continued his consistent play since the start of the young season by finishing tied with five other players with an 18-hole score of 85 for 40th place in a field of 108, some of whom are among the best in the commonwealth. In addition, Scott Winchester was only one stroke back with an 86 that left him tied with four others players for 45th.
As a team, the Tigers finished 15th out of 19 teams.
Reed Jarvis ended in 66th place with a 92, while Connor McCuiston was tied for 72nd with a 94.
McCracken County took the team title with a score of 308, led by individual winner Landon Hunt’s 69. Madisonville-North Hopkins was second in the team race with a score of 319, while Paducah Tilghman made it two out of the top three places for Paducah-McCracken County by taking third with a 339.
Murray High’s girls were at Hoptown on Tuesday for the girls’ version of this event. Results had not been received before press time.
