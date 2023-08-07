HOPKINSVILLE — A pair of local players had nice performances Friday in the rain-altered Christian County Invitational Golf Tournament at Western Hills Golf Course in Hopkinsville.
Calloway County’s Micah Koenecke and Murray High’s Ian Dahncke continued their trends of trimming strokes from their scores during the still-young regular season. Koenecke posted his best 18-hole score so far of his senior season as he uncorked a 75, which tied with seven other golfers for eighth place. Dahncke, a sophomore, was only one stroke back, tied with eight other players for ninth, with his 76 also marking his best outing so far this season.
