PADUCAH — Calloway County bounced two matches above the .500 mark Thursday night by taking a four-set volleyball win over host Paducah Tilghman at Otis Dinning Gymnasium in Paducah.
This gives the Lady Lakers (5-3) a season sweep of the Lady Blue Tornado (3-12). The set scores werre 25-16, 17-25, 25-20, 25-15. Calloway had earlier beaten Tilghman in Murray, also in four sets.
Thursday night, the Lady Lakers got eight kills from Cambrey Driscoll, while Lydia Bell and Kayden Patrick had six apiece. Grace Turner had nine defensive digs. Turner also had five service aces, while Bell had five and Emma English had three.
HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County seemed to be in position to take another win on the 2023 season Thursday night against a University Heights Academy team that has not exactly been impressive this season.
However, that was not the case for the team that currently owns the lead in the rugged 2nd District. And the Blazers took their biggest win of the season by a stunning 2-1 score in Hopkinsville.
UHA (4-4-1) scored twice after halftime with the game-wining score coming on an own goal. The Lakers’ only goal was supplied by Yaman Abo Al Haija as Calloway perhaps was still feeling the effects of a painful loss Saturday in the Supersectional 1 championship match of the Kentucky 2A Championships Tournament in which the Lakers were beaten by DeSales of Louisville in a shootout at Bowling Green.
Calloway had plenty of opportunities as it had 24 shots to the Blazers’ 9.
McCRACKEN COUNTY — Murray High once again showed Thursday that it is creeping closer to some of the top volleyball programs in western Kentucky, though it did fall to Community Christian Academy in three sets.
However, the first of those sets was an eye-opener as the Lady Tigers (4-7) took the Lady Warriors (7-1) to the limit and had chances to win before falling 25-11. The Lady Tigers were also tough in the second set before CCA pulled away to a 25-17 win before finishing the win with a 25-10 final set.
