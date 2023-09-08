PADUCAH — Calloway County bounced two matches above the .500 mark Thursday night by taking a four-set volleyball win over host Paducah Tilghman at Otis Dinning Gymnasium in Paducah.

This gives the Lady Lakers (5-3) a season sweep of the Lady Blue Tornado (3-12). The set scores werre 25-16, 17-25, 25-20, 25-15. Calloway had earlier beaten Tilghman in Murray, also in four sets.

