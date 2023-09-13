DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County’s volleyball program has had some big wins in recent years, but none probably meant more than Tuesday’s five-set conquest of 4th District rival Marshall County.

Calloway dropped two of the first three sets but rallied for a thrilling 12-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 15-12 win. That left the Lady Lakers 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the district. Marshall, one of Region 1’s top programs, dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.