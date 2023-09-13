DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County’s volleyball program has had some big wins in recent years, but none probably meant more than Tuesday’s five-set conquest of 4th District rival Marshall County.
Calloway dropped two of the first three sets but rallied for a thrilling 12-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 15-12 win. That left the Lady Lakers 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the district. Marshall, one of Region 1’s top programs, dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.
Kayden Patrick had a huge match with 13 kills and 10 digs, but she was not alone as Cambrey Driscoll had eight kills and eight digs, while Lydia Bell had six kills. Gracie Turner had nine digs in the win.
MURRAY — Newly-crowned Kentucky All “A” Region 1 champion Mayfield was just too much for Murray High Tuesday night in a straight-sets win by scores of 25-12, 25-14, 25-7.
Macy Chiles had 10 kills and eight digs for the Lady Tigers (6-10) against the powerful Lady Cardinals (18-2), who are showing they have eyes on an overall Region 1 title this season. Allie Vonnahme had 15 assists for Murray High.
