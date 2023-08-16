MURRAY — Calloway County’s girls soccer team took its third win of the young season Tuesday night in easy fashion, hammering visiting Paducah Tilghman, 10-0, in a knockout that only needed 60 minutes to complete at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
The scoring bonanza for the Lady Lakers (3-1) included a four-goal night for Rylie Lencki and a hat trick for Raylee McClure, while Addison Jennings had two goals. Even keeper Grace Barnes got in on the act with the final tally. Barnes had an easy night in net before that.
