Chiles blast

Murray High's Macy Chiles (21) sends a hard spike toward Community Christian Academy's Peyton Arnett Monday night, as Murray High’s Haleigh Cline (8) positions herself for a possible dig, during both teams' volleyball season opener at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray. Chiles had nine kills for theLady Tigers but it was the more-experienced Lady Warriors prevailing in three hard-fought sets.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

CARLISLE COUNTY — After spending last season as the assistant head coach of the Calloway County volleyball program, Gracee Murphy’s first match as the Lady Lakers’ skipper Monday night resulted in a win.

The Lady Lakers avenged last season’s opening loss to Carilsle County in Murray by returning the favor on the Lady Comets’ home court with a win in four sets. Scores of the individual sets were not available.