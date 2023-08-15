CARLISLE COUNTY — After spending last season as the assistant head coach of the Calloway County volleyball program, Gracee Murphy’s first match as the Lady Lakers’ skipper Monday night resulted in a win.
The Lady Lakers avenged last season’s opening loss to Carilsle County in Murray by returning the favor on the Lady Comets’ home court with a win in four sets. Scores of the individual sets were not available.
What is known is that libero Gracie Turner had a big night on both the defensive and offensive sides. Turner recorded 10 digs on defense but supplied three aces with her serve on offense.
Kayden Patrick also had five kills and six digs in the win, while Olivia Anderson contributed seven digs and Hailee Thorn five to lead a stingy Lady Lakers defense.
MURRAY — Last year, Community Christian Academy of Paducah took two wins against Murray High with little trouble.
Monday night, the Lady Tigers, under the guidance of new Head Coach Carey Alexander, showed that the distance between the two programs has been shortened. Murray High demonstrated tenacity from the start of its season opener with the Lady Warriors and had CCA on the ropes in the final set, but just could not seal the deal in a straight-sets 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 loss at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
The ultimate proof of the Lady Tigers’ improvement came in the final set as they took a 6-0 lead. CCA cut that advantage to one point on three occasions, only to see Murray High push the lead back to as many as four points at 12-8.
Eventually, though, the Lady Warriors did catch the Lady Tigers and finally passed them, scoring seven straight points to erase a 16-13 deficit. However, Murray High did not fold, cutting the lead to 20-18 and then 24-22 before the Lady Warriors finally put the match away.
Macy Chiles had nine kills to lead the Lady Tigers with Reilly Bassett recording five digs on defense.
