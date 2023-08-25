MURRAY — After a disappointing outing Tuesday in a straight-sets loss to Union County in the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Volleyball Tournament of which it was defending champion, Calloway County returned to looking more like itself Thursday evening.
Calloway took a four-sets win over visiting Paducah Tilghman by scores of 9-27, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15 as the Lady Lakers broke a two-match losing streak. Tilghman fell to 2-8 on the season.
Calloway had a strong night at the net as Kayden Patrick had 14 kills, while Olivia Miles had seven and Cambrey Driscoll had six.
Gracie Turner had 11 digs on defense with both Driscoll and Lydia Bell contributing five apiece. Patrick also had her serving stroke going well as she tallies 10 aces.
Graves is seen by many as one of the top teams in Region 1 this season and did not hurt that reputation Thursday night, breezing through the first two sets against Murray High before the improving Lady Tigers forced the Lady Eagles to dig deep in the final set of a 25-12, 25-11, 25-22 win.
Murray High continues to show that it perhaps is cutting distance between itself and programs that have been used to defeating the Lady Tigers (3-3) rather easily over the years. Addie Robbins had eight digs and Macy Chiles had six kills against the bigger and very disciplined Lady Eagles (3-0). Allie Vonnahme, Olivia Smee and Deniah Tukasingura all had five saves during the match.
