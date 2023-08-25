MURRAY — After a disappointing outing Tuesday in a straight-sets loss to Union County in the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Volleyball Tournament of which it was defending champion, Calloway County returned to looking more like itself Thursday evening.

Calloway took a four-sets win over visiting Paducah Tilghman by scores of 9-27, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15 as the Lady Lakers broke a two-match losing streak. Tilghman fell to 2-8 on the season.