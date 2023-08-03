HOPKINSVILLE — After the Murray High boys golfers took their cuts in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational on Monday, Tuesday marked the girls’ opportunity to test that course.
And against a strong field, the Lady Tigers emerged with a decent day’s work, finishing fifth out of the 10 teams that had teams record the required four individual scores. Seven other teams did participate but did not have enough players finish for an official score.
Leading Murray High was Emerson Vaughn as she tied for 10th-place with an 18-hole score of 82. Next for the Lady Tigers was Macy Saylor with a 96 that was good for 27th place out of about 75 players.
Jansyn Hays had a 100 that was good for a tie for 32nd place, while Greer Miller was tied for 43rd with a 110.
Two-time defending state champion Marshall County was an easy winner in the team competition with a score of 312. That was 30 strokes ahead of second-place Madisonville-North Hopkins.
