HOPKINSVILLE — After the Murray High boys golfers took their cuts in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational on Monday, Tuesday marked the girls’ opportunity to test that course.

And against a strong field, the Lady Tigers emerged with a decent day’s work, finishing fifth out of the 10 teams that had teams record the required four individual scores. Seven other teams did participate but did not have enough players finish for an official score.

