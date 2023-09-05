HOPKINSVILLE— Murray High was expecting to play a pair of strong Tennessee teams in Saturday’s Lady Colonel Invitational Tournament.
Then, the Lady Tigers were given a very hard curveball. Suddenly, they were thrust into a surprise encounter with one of Kentucky’s top teams —Fort Thomas Highlands. And yes, the Lady Bluebirds did fly to a 4-0 win over Murray High, but Lady Tigers Head Coach Michael Mangold said the experience actually became a big positive, from his standpoint.
“I’d say for 65 minutes, we either played them even or were actually the better team. I was not disappointed at all,” Mangold said of his team that played Highlands (8-2 after Saturday, with only a loss to state power Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville and a Cincinnati-area powerhouse) to a scoreless match until the final minutes of the first half. Highlands then scored three times early in the second half to complete the scoring. “They’ve got a couple of (NCAA Division 1) signees but I thought we did our best and really executed what we wanted to do quite well. We kept our shape and stayed with them.”
Goal-keeper Ella Parker also had a super day as the net minder, saving 18 Highlands shots, including a penalty kick.
That experience seemed to energize the Lady Tigers for their next contest, an encounter with Clarksville High (Tenn.) in which Murray High jetted to a 2-0 lead at halftime. However, after the Lady Wildcats tied it with under 20 minutes left, Carrigan Tucker found teammate Isabelle Bourne with a crossing pass that led to the one-timer goal and a 3-2 win, giving the Lady Tigers a 1-1 record for the tournament and 6-3 on the season.
“We really played well in this game and it wasn’t until we started getting tired in the second half that (Clarksville) was able to do things to us,” said Mangold, whose team got a free-kick rocket goal from Kendyll English and a Bria Stiff PK to account for the 2-0 lead at the break.
“We were all over them from the opening jump but, after they tied it on us, the girls responded immediately. I’m very happy with our day.”
Parker had eight more saves in net. Mangold said, though, that her activity became less hectic after Murray High regained the lead as the Lady Wildcats (2-4 with the loss) did not mount another serious scoring threat.
