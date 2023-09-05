Parker punt

Murray High goal-keeper Ella Parker prepares to send a punt out of her box earlier this season against Henderson County in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

HOPKINSVILLE  Murray High was expecting to play a pair of strong Tennessee teams in Saturday’s Lady Colonel Invitational Tournament.

Then, the Lady Tigers were given a very hard curveball. Suddenly, they were thrust into a surprise encounter with one of Kentucky’s top teams —Fort Thomas Highlands. And yes, the Lady Bluebirds did fly to a 4-0 win over Murray High, but Lady Tigers Head Coach Michael Mangold said the experience actually became a big positive, from his standpoint.

Tags

