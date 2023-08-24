BRIENSBURG — When a team is trying to make progress, one of the best ways to see how far it has traveled in this mission is to play strong competition.
Murray High had a chance to see how its volleyball fortunes were faring Tuesday when it traveled to the tiny hamlet of Briensburg in central Marshall County to face one of Region 1’s top programs, Christian Fellowship. And for former CFS assistant Carey Alexander, he had to be pleased with his return to his former home as the Lady Tigers’ head coach.
Murray High did fall to CFS but, unlike the previous two seasons, the Lady Tigers made the Lady Eagles work much harder for this win, extending CFS to four sets before dropping a 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-16 decision that left Murray High 3-2 on the year (0-1 in 4th District play), while this was the Lady Eagles opening match of the 2023 season.
In taking a set from CFS, Murray High accomplished this feat for the first time since 2020 when it extended the Lady Eagles to the full five sets before losing a competitive final set at Murray.
Tuesday, the Lady Tigers showed they have made strong improvement already in one area as they registered 21 kills — way more than any match with CFS last season. Macy Chiles had 10 of those, while Ashley Vonnahme registered eight.
Vonnahme’s younger sister, Allie, continues to do well as a setter as she ended with 15 assists. Another improved area was aces as the Lady Tigers had seven, again more than at any time last year with the Lady Eagles with Olivia Smee getting five of them.
Murray High also had 27 digs on defense as a team with Addyson Robbins having 11, Chiles eight and Ashley Vonnahme five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.